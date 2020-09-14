Announcing an exciting new partnership! ComplianceLine has teamed up with Learnings & Entertainments (L&E)!
EINPresswire.com/ -- Comedy to help with compliance reporting? Yep! ComplianceLine has teamed up with Learnings & Entertainments (L&E) to help companies engage employees about the importance of speaking up to report ethical concerns, in a way that's less boring and preachy. ComplianceLine's people-focused approach will now feature L&E's short, entertaining, advertising-like ethics, compliance and speak up video shorts and graphics to help raise the visibility and approachability of ethics & compliance programs.
"We love ComplianceLine's focus on helping make the workplace better through more empathetic, human reporting mechanisms. Our vehicle for engaging employees may be entertainment, but at our core, we're trying to make it easier for employees to speak up. Our creative training and communications help promote the importance of speaking up and ComplianceLine offers a more effective way to actually do it. We're excited about this partnership because together we can help affect the social environment so employees are more likely to speak up to ask questions and report concerns." says Ronnie Feldman, President & Creative Director, L&E CREATIVE
This dynamic partnership is the brainchild of Giovanni Gallo and Nick Gallo, co-CEOs of ComplianceLine, and Ronnie Feldman, President and Creative Director at L&E. All parties bring a passion for helping make the workplace better and are committed to challenging the stiffness of outdated training programming with fresh, creative approaches. L&E's offerings include a variety of short, entertaining custom and off-the-shelf approaches including music videos & jingles, storytelling videos, micro-learning videos, commercials, graphics & gifs. These social media style assets focus on promoting Ethics & Compliance as helpful advisors and coaches and the importance of Speaking Up, plus topics including Anti-retaliation, Bribery & Corruption, Conflicts of Interest, Fraud & Accurate Reporting, Gifts & Entertainment, Harassment & Discrimination, Inclusion & Respect, Privacy & Social Media Risk and more.
"Ethics and compliance programs today continue to make progress on moving away from Compliance v2.0 focused on merely having a program in place toward a Compliance v3.0 environment focused on actually being effective at improving company culture and the lives of the real people in the organization. This partnership with L&E represents yet another commitment from ComplianceLine to make the best tools, services, and strategic growth opportunities available to caring leaders around the world. We're excited to offer these exclusive, engaging, and effective Compliance Communications to our current clients and any other leader looking to progress past the 'department of No' to the strategic impact we all know ethics experts are so well positioned to be," says Giovanni Gallo, co-CEO and Chief Development Officer, ComplianceLine
For more information, please visit https://complianceline.com/ethics-compliance-engagement-awareness/awareness-programs/#learningsentertainments or email Sales@complianceline.com
About ComplianceLine
ComplianceLine protects teams and company missions with its comprehensive suite of issue intake, case management, exclusion and license checking, and contemporary compliance training solutions. Designed to seamlessly integrate into any executive-level ethics and compliance program, both company leaders and employees benefit from an open approach to ethics and compliance. Unlike other compliance vendors who put profit over service, take compliance investments for granted, and neglect customer needs day after day, ComplianceLine is intent on serving compliance and ethics leaders to make the world a better workplace. For more information on ComplianceLine, visit www.ComplianceLine.com
About Learnings and Entertainments
L&E is a creative services and learning content provider made up of comedians and entertainers that focuses on employee engagement, communication and corporate education. We take tough, complex, hard-to-get-at subject matter and find creative ways to make these important topics more accessible, engaging and memorable.
At L&E, we utilize the entertainment devices that people use to consume information in their everyday, non-work lives, and apply it to important workplace topics. It’s not about the funny. It’s about changing the tone to make your program, policies and resources more accessible. It’s about making emotional connections to help with recall. It’s about being empathetic and thoughtful of the audience and their time, which helps build trust. And it’s about creating a social environment where people are more likely to ask questions and report concerns. For more information on L&E, visit www.learningsentertainments.com
