Hoyer Statement on the 19th Anniversary of 9/11

“Nineteen years ago, Americans endured the horrors of an unprecedented terrorist attack on our country. As we mark this somber anniversary, we remember those lost and offer our comfort to the families who still mourn. I was proud to bring legislation to the House Floor last year to reauthorize the 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund permanently in a bipartisan effort to make certain that those still experiencing health problems from those attacks or lost family members will not lose the support of a nation that honors their sacrifices. I also join in thanking those who stepped up to wear our nation’s uniform and serve in the war against terror to keep America safe. We owe them more than our gratitude; we owe it to them as a nation to ensure that every veteran is cared for and that we protect veterans against homelessness and economic insecurity. “Now, our nation faces another great challenge, one that tests our resolve and our ability to unite in common purpose. Let us draw strength from the perseverance and unity we harnessed in those dark days after the September 11 attacks, when we stood together as one nation ready to face the toughest challenges. That is how America has always persisted and endured. Surely, as we did then, we shall do so again today.”