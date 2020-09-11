Global Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Market 2020 | Industry Analysis and Forecasts to 2025
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, September 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary
A New Market Study, titled “Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
This report provides in depth study of "Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Market" using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization.
This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services market. This report focused on Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.
This report focuses on the global Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
ALS Limited
AmSpec LLC
Apave
Applus Services
BSI Group
Bureau Veritas S. A.
Corelab Laboratories
DEKRA
DNV GL
Eurofins Scientific
Exova Group PLC
Intertek Group PLC
Kiwa Group
Lloyd’s Register Group
Mistras Group Inc.
National Collateral Management Services Ltd
RINA Group
SAI Global Limited
SGS SA
SOCOTEC
SYNLAB
TUV Nord
TUV Rheinland
TUV SUD
UL LLC
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Testing
Inspection
Certification
Market segment by Application, split into
Agriculture & Food
Construction
Infrastructure
Life Science
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends by Regions
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
5 Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Services Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
7 Europe
8 China
9 Japan
10 Southeast Asia
11 India
12 Central & South America
13 Key Players Profiles
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
