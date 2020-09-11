DBPR Launches Online Proctored Testing Options To Expand Capacity, Availability of Licensure Examinations New, Online Testing Options Expedite Scheduling and Completion of Exams by License Candidates Tallahassee, Fla. – Today, the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) announced new, online proctored testing options are now available to candidates for certain professional licenses. In coordination with DBPR’s license examination provider, Pearson VUE, the online examinations will expand the capacity of examination seats and improve the availability of examination dates while testing centers are implementing social distancing and other safety measures for in-person examinations. The online testing options also continue DBPR’s focus on improving and streamlining licensure processes and will be considered further as a permanent offering to provide applicants more flexibility in choosing how and when to complete the examination requirements applicable to their licenses. “With these online examination options, we will help more licensure candidates move forward with scheduling examinations and completing the licensure process, regardless of recent seating and spacing limitations that have been necessary to maintain safe testing environments,” said DBPR Secretary Halsey Beshears. “These options are more than just a new choice of format – the capacity and convenience enabled through online testing will give hardworking Floridians the opportunity to get started in their occupations sooner, by a matter of months in some cases.” On a rolling schedule through August 22, 2020, DBPR and Pearson Vue will implement online, proctored testing for the following professional license examinations: Asbestos Contractor

Asbestos Consultant

Auctioneer

Barbers

Restricted Barbers

Cosmetology – Theory

Cosmetology – Clinical

Certified Drug Representative

Community Association Manager

Landscape Architect Florida Section

Veterinary Medicine Laws & Rules

For the new, online testing options, candidates will need a functioning computer with a webcam, microphone and strong internet connection. During the online examination, candidates will be monitored by a live proctor through microphone and webcam. Additionally, in response to the COVID-19 public health emergency, DBPR issued Emergency Order 2020-08 on June 9, 2020, to extend deadlines for examination eligibility and licensure eligibility through December 31, 2020, for professional licenses. "With the examination eligibility extensions and the launch of these new online examinations, candidates have more time and more options to meet their requirements for licensure," said DBPR Secretary Halsey Beshears. "We're working every day to identify areas of our processes and our services where DBPR can help people continue making progress toward their professional goals." In-person examination at a designated testing center remains available to all license candidates. For additional information regarding the current status of testing centers and the scheduling or rescheduling of exam appointments, please see the Pearson VUE FAQs. To learn more about the online examination options offered by DBPR in coordination with Pearson VUE, please review the Pearson Vue Resources for Test-Takers. ###