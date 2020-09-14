Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 655 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,223 in the last 365 days.

Phaidon International Strengthens Support for West Coast Businesses with LA Office Launch

Phaidon International opens new Los Angeles office

Our Los Angeles office will enable us to better support the local community, as well as offer new career opportunities for our current and future employees.”
— Dylan Pany
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Phaidon International, the global staffing group, announced the opening of a new office in Los Angeles to strengthen the company’s relationships with local professionals and businesses on the West Coast. The company has a previously established office in San Francisco that served the Los Angeles area.

“Throughout these challenging times, we have been more determined than ever to help our clients find business-critical talent,” commented director and office head, Dylan Pany, “Our Los Angeles office will enable us to better support the local community, as well as offer new career opportunities for our current and future employees.”

As one of the largest and fastest-growing staffing firms in the US, Phaidon International’s goal is to solve the number one challenge many companies face today: talent.

“Opening an office in Los Angeles will further strengthen our service capabilities in the West Coast region,” said executive director and regional head, Luke Newton, “In particular, the financial services and supply chain sectors are booming in Los Angeles and we are ready to help companies secure the specialist talent they need to sustain growth.”

Alongside offering their services to local professionals and businesses, Phaidon International is an employer of choice for rising stars in the recruitment industry. Throughout the crisis, Phaidon International has continued to hire across all seven of its US offices, including Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, New York, and San Francisco – and now Los Angeles.

“Since we launched our first US office seven years ago, we have been proud to offer employment opportunities to hundreds of professionals,” said Luke Newton. “We have helped many US and international graduates reimagine their potential and reimagine what a career in recruitment can look like.”

About Phaidon International:

Phaidon International is the parent company of five specialist recruitment brands. Together, the Phaidon International group exists to solve one of the top challenges faced by companies globally – securing business-critical talent. From 11 offices, the Phaidon International group provides permanent and contract recruitment services around the world:

• Selby Jennings: Banking and financial services
• DSJ Global: End-to-end supply chain
• EPM Scientific: Life sciences
• LVI Associates: Engineering and infrastructure
• Glocomms: Technology

###

For media enquiries or interview arrangements, please contact:

Stephanie Cavanagh, US Marketing Manager
Email: Stephanie.Cavanagh@PhaidonInternational.com
Telephone: +16467595613

Stephanie Cavanagh
Phaidon International
+1 646-759-5613
email us here

You just read:

Phaidon International Strengthens Support for West Coast Businesses with LA Office Launch

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Manufacturing, Real Estate & Property Management, Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.