Phaidon International Strengthens Support for West Coast Businesses with LA Office Launch
Our Los Angeles office will enable us to better support the local community, as well as offer new career opportunities for our current and future employees.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Phaidon International, the global staffing group, announced the opening of a new office in Los Angeles to strengthen the company’s relationships with local professionals and businesses on the West Coast. The company has a previously established office in San Francisco that served the Los Angeles area.
— Dylan Pany
“Throughout these challenging times, we have been more determined than ever to help our clients find business-critical talent,” commented director and office head, Dylan Pany, “Our Los Angeles office will enable us to better support the local community, as well as offer new career opportunities for our current and future employees.”
As one of the largest and fastest-growing staffing firms in the US, Phaidon International’s goal is to solve the number one challenge many companies face today: talent.
“Opening an office in Los Angeles will further strengthen our service capabilities in the West Coast region,” said executive director and regional head, Luke Newton, “In particular, the financial services and supply chain sectors are booming in Los Angeles and we are ready to help companies secure the specialist talent they need to sustain growth.”
Alongside offering their services to local professionals and businesses, Phaidon International is an employer of choice for rising stars in the recruitment industry. Throughout the crisis, Phaidon International has continued to hire across all seven of its US offices, including Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, New York, and San Francisco – and now Los Angeles.
“Since we launched our first US office seven years ago, we have been proud to offer employment opportunities to hundreds of professionals,” said Luke Newton. “We have helped many US and international graduates reimagine their potential and reimagine what a career in recruitment can look like.”
About Phaidon International:
Phaidon International is the parent company of five specialist recruitment brands. Together, the Phaidon International group exists to solve one of the top challenges faced by companies globally – securing business-critical talent. From 11 offices, the Phaidon International group provides permanent and contract recruitment services around the world:
• Selby Jennings: Banking and financial services
• DSJ Global: End-to-end supply chain
• EPM Scientific: Life sciences
• LVI Associates: Engineering and infrastructure
• Glocomms: Technology
