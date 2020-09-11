Software Defined Networking (SDN) Market - Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2026
PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Software Defined Networking (SDN) Industry
Global Software Defined Networking (SDN) Scope and Market Size
Software Defined Networking (SDN) market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Software Defined Networking (SDN) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
The key players covered in this study
Alcatel-Lucent
Cisco Systems
Hewlett Packard Company
Microsoft
Juniper Networks
IBM
Nokia Networks
Fujitsu
VMware
NEC
SEL
Broadcom Limited
ZTE Corporation
Google
Verizon Wireless
Huawei Technologies
ALTEN Calsoft Labs
Dimension Data (Beijing) Limited
HCL Technologies
Big Switch Networks
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
SDN Switching
SDN Controllers
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Enterprises
Cloud Service Providers
Telecommunications Service Providers
Others
Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Software Defined Networking (SDN) market has been segmented as follows:
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Software Defined Networking (SDN) market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.
Report covers:
Comprehensive research methodology of Global Software Defined Networking (SDN) Market.
This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with gap analysis, historical analysis & key analyst insights.
An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.
Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the Global Software Defined Networking (SDN) Market.
Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the Global Software Defined Networking (SDN) Market.
Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues
Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players
Some points from table of content:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
4 Software Defined Networking (SDN) Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
5 Software Defined Networking (SDN) Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
6 North America
7 Europe
8 China
9 Japan
10 Southeast Asia
11 Key Players Profiles
11.1 Alcatel-Lucent
11.1.1 Alcatel-Lucent Company Details
11.1.2 Alcatel-Lucent Business Overview
11.1.3 Alcatel-Lucent Software Defined Networking (SDN) Introduction
11.1.4 Alcatel-Lucent Revenue in Software Defined Networking (SDN) Business (2015-2020))
11.1.5 Alcatel-Lucent Recent Development
11.2 Cisco Systems
11.3 Hewlett Packard Company
11.4 Microsoft
11.5 Juniper Networks
11.6 IBM
11.7 Nokia Networks
11.8 Fujitsu
11.9 VMware
11.10 NEC
11.11 SEL
11.12 Broadcom Limited
Business (2015-2020)
11.14 Google
11.15 Verizon Wireless
11.16 Huawei Technologies
11.17 ALTEN Calsoft Labs
11.18 Dimension Data (Beijing) Limited
11.19 HCL Technologies
12 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
13 Appendix
