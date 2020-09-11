Dried Fruit & Nuts Market Analysis Report 2020 by Supply, Demand, Components, Trends, Size, Share and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Dried Fruit & Nuts Market Professional Survey Report 2019”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, September 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dried Fruit & Nuts Market

The global Dried Fruit & Nuts market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025. This report focuses on Dried Fruit & Nuts volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Dried Fruit & Nuts market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Dried Fruit & Nuts in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Dried Fruit & Nuts manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Sun-Maid

Arimex

Olam International

Sunbeam Foods

Diamond Foods

Archer Daniels Midland

Kanegrade

Graceland

Hines Nut Company

H.B.S. Foods

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

by Nuts

Pistachio

Badam

Walnut

Apricot Kernel

Chinese Chestnut

Peanut

Hazelnut

Macadamia

Cashew

Other Nuts

by Dried Fruits

Dried Dates

Dried Grape

Dried Prunes

Dried Apricots

Dried Figs

Dried Longan

Dried Jujube

Dried Persimmon

Other Dried Fruit

Segment by Application

Household

Commercial

