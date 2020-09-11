OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR — Flag Order — Governor Ige orders flags at half-staff in honor of September 11 – Patriot Day

HONOLULU – At the direction of the President of the United States, Gov. David Ige has ordered that the United States flag and the Hawai‘i state flag will be flown at half-staff on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 at the State Capitol and upon all state offices and agencies as well as the Hawai‘i National Guard in the State of Hawai‘i. This action will mark Patriot Day, in honor of the nearly 3,000 people who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

The President calls upon citizens of the United States to participate in community service in honor of those lost, and to observe a moment of silence beginning at 8:36 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time to honor the victims who perished 19 years ago.

The President’s proclamation can be found here.

