DLNR News Release – AKAKA FALLS STATE PARK TO TEMPORARILY CLOSE WEEKDAYS STARTING MAY 15, May 13, 2024

DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES

 

JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR

DAWN CHANG
CHAIRPERSON

NEWS RELEASE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 13, 2024

AKAKA FALLS STATE PARK TO TEMPORARILY CLOSE WEEKDAYS STARTING MAY 15

 

(HILO, HAWAIʻI) – Starting on Wednesday, Akaka Falls State Park on Hawaiʻi Island will temporarily close on weekdays to undergo rockfall mitigation work. The DLNR Division of State Parks has contracted Prometheus Construction for the project, which is expected to run through the end of the month.

The scope of work will consist of rock slope scaling, installation of anchored wire mesh and the application of shotcrete (concrete applied via a nozzle using high-velocity projection) to the hillside. The construction zone will be limited to the hillside between the parking lot and the pedestrian walkway below. The park will be open on weekends and holidays throughout the construction period.

The estimated project cost is $1.3 million.

