Plano, TX Scuba Dive Shop Thrives During A Disappointing Year for Dive Shops Globally
PLANO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scuba Adventures in Plano, TX has used the economic downturn, and an overall poor year for dive shops globally, to upgrade its service offering and how it engages with customers.
In Q1 2020, Scuba Adventures hired SDI/TDI (Scuba Diving International/Tech Diving International) to upgrade its training curriculum and innovate how instructors lead scuba classes in open water.
As Covid-19 restrictions on local businesses began to take shape, dive shop leadership used the downtime to introduce additional training tools; upgrade student and rental gear; upgrade retail IT systems; expand product offerings and inventories; invest in staff development; and launch marketing campaigns, whereby setting the Plano business on course to exceed 2019 revenues, despite what some are calling a global dive industry meltdown.
In the first 9 months of 2020, the local Plano dive business focused on maintaining customer engagement and earned 85 5-star reviews, added 420 people to their Dive Squad Facebook group and have become the most followed dive shop Facebook page in the DFW metroplex with over 3,750 followers. All despite the Covid-19 pandemic.
“We’re using this time to explore different marketing strategies and launch programs to better engage with our loyal dive community. We believe there’s an opportunity to rethink how dive shops have historically communicated with existing and prospective divers.” said co-owner Scott Berry.
“The most unique thing about Scuba Adventures is probably the community we’ve fostered,” said co-owner Brent Webb. “We constantly have people practicing skills in our onsite pool, joining fun dives at The Scuba Ranch and engaging in our Facebook group. It’s been a blast to see our community grow and mature during such a crazy year.”
Throughout the pandemic, and with careful planning, they’ve hosted three Covid-19 compliant organized events, two at the retail dive shop and one at their reserved pavilion at The Scuba Ranch in Terrell, TX. Each event featured unlimited food and drinks, scuba gear demos, an opportunity to try scuba diving for no charge, and product giveaways.
Many in the dive industry are banking on international travel opening up soon so divers across the globe can resume travel and the sport they love.
To learn more, contact Scuba Adventures in Plano, TX who offers a variety of services to the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex including open water certification (become a scuba diver), a full retail and training center, equipment service, equipment rental, multiple aquatic related boy scout merit badge opportunities, international dive travel and more! For more information on how to become a scuba diver, or join the Scuba Adventures dive community, call Scuba Adventures in Plano at (972) 423-3483 or visit their website at scubaplano.com.
