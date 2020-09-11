Acclaimed Artist, Ralph Brekan, Signs Representation Deal With Shauntiel Lindsey Talent Agency

Artist, designer, and filmmaker, Ralph Brekan

LOS ANGELES, CA, US, September 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ralph Brekan, acclaimed artist, designer, filmmaker, and recent winner of the Best of Los Angeles Award - “Best Animation Company - 2020” has just signed a representation deal with Shauntiel Lindsey Talent Agency. As a member of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees and Screen Actors Guild, Ralph works full-time creating new artwork and contributing talent to motion picture and theatrical productions. Ralph is eager to work closely with the Shauntiel Lindsey Talent Agency team, in order to foster long term relationships and career-building opportunities in the entertainment field. Ralph Brekan’s shares his thoughts on the new relationship below.

The Arizona based artist, designer, and filmmaker residing in Los Angeles states, “I'm thrilled Shauntiel's firm chose to represent me as a performer here in Hollywood. SLA represents Artists working in the Film, Television, Commercial, and Print Modeling Industry. What I respect and admire about SLA is Sauntiel is not interested in being the biggest talent agency with the largest roster of talent in Hollywood.”

Ralph goes on to praise Shauntiel's history and value the authenticity she has produced through her agency. Ralph states, “Not having very many opportunities growing up, Shauntiel knew when she was an adult that she wanted to create opportunities for other people to have better lives. I respect Shauntiel because she would rather be known as a talent agent that is dedicated to hard-working actors.”

Ralph is also a featured Saatchi Gallery Artist as well as the head of the world-renown Brekan Arts International, which serves as a creative polymath offering exceptional consultancy for mass media agencies, production companies, and studios. Brekan Arts International produces content for viewing in cinema theaters or on television. They produce programs for broadcast via over-the-air, satellite, cable, advertisements, and trailers. Having regard to Ralph's long list of outstanding achievements, it is without a doubt that he will make a great fit with Shauntiel Lindsey Talent Agency and prosper with the agency. Ralph concludes by stating, "With mutual respect, Shauntiel works very closely with talent like myself to provide a personalized environment designed to foster long term relationships and career-building opportunities."

Ralph Brekan

Ralph@BrekanArts.com

Tel: 818-527-5539