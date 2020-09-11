"Basic Christianity: Facts-Evidences-Reasons" Resource Book on Christian Apologetics Released

For Christians or non-Christians wanting to understand the historical facts, archaeological evidences, and logical reasons for the authenticity of Christianity.

NORTHVILLE, MI, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nineveh's Crossing is proud to release the result of a fifty-year publishing project—Dr. Stan Walters's college level lecture series "Basic Christianity: Facts-Evidences-Reasons. "

In this remarkable series of lectures, Dr. Stanley D. Walters, archaeological and ancient language scholar and known for his clear thinking and precise presentations, makes clear the historical, logical, textual, and archaeological evidences supporting Christian belief.

By providing hard facts and clear thinking, Walters's insightful lectures meet the four criteria of a good argument. The information and evidence he presents are: (1) directly relevant to the argument that the New Testament is historically accurate; (2) acceptable to a wide range of scholars, many of whom are not believers; (3) sufficient in kind and weight to justify the conclusion that the claims of Christ and Christianity are true; and (4) robust rebuttals to the strongest counterarguments against the claims of Christ and the Christian faith.

These lectures have bolstered the faith of thousands and have provided logical ammunition to a society that has moved from something we might call "post-Christian" to "post-reason." Accessible and evergreen, they are a treasure trove of reasons for why Christianity is the answer to society's woes. This volume is presented with the hope that Christians will always be prepared to make a reasoned defense to anyone who asks for an account for the hope that is within them, and will do it with gentleness and reverence (1 Peter 3:15).

The 374 page volume is appropriate for Christians or non-Christians wanting to understand the historical facts, archaeological evidences, and logical reasons for the authenticity of Christianity. The material has proven to be an excellent resource for home school high school students or as a college level text book. It is suitable for all faith traditions: Protestants, Orthodox and Catholics (lectured by Evangelical Protestant, but edited by Catholic apologist. So, it's doctrine neutral, but heavy on facts and logic.

The volume consists of: 33 chapters/lectures, 33 Christian-themed B.C. cartoon strips by Johnny Hart, 50+ color photographs of the Greek and Roman culture that Christianity overcame.

Available in both hard back and PDF, the books as printed is in full color with an overall size of 8.75" x 8.75" x 0.78". There is a large alphabetical topic index in print editions. Electronic search for PDF version. There are many footnotes and citations. Content wise, the lectures are based on four small classic texts: Mere Christianity (C.S. Lewis), Basic Christianity (John R.W. Stott), The New Testament Documents: Are they Reliable? (F.F. Bruce), and Christian Beliefs: A Brief Introduction (I. Howard Marshall)

A full table of contents and subtopic list can be found on the book's webpage at NinevehsCrossing.com