Two of America's Leading Online Experts Answer Nationwide Crisis
Create Better Online TeachingASTORIA, OREGON, US, September 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Astoria, Or. September 10, 2020 Students everywhere are complaining about online learning, and many teachers are disclosing that they are not trained well enough to serve their students. This is an American crisis that Mick Mortlock and Michael Coffey will help solve with a lesson called “Creating Better Online Teaching”
The problem is clearly stated by USA Today education reporter Erin Richards. She says America’s educators know little about how to improve the online learning experience – and many districts are spending almost no time trying to figure it out before the fall term starts.”
Creating Better Online Teaching facilitators have Master’s degrees in education and over forty years doing this type of work. Coffey was nominated as Outstanding Oregon Educator and Mortlock led Intel Corporation’s transition of more than one thousand classroom classes to online.
To reach thousands of teachers they are offering free nationwide seminars that will focus on how to bring teacher’s classroom expertise online. Their first online seminar (Creating Better Online Teaching) is for teachers who do not have online experience. It will happen September 24th prior to schools’ opening in major US cities. Teachers can enroll at the website: JumpingOnline.org.
Mortlock and Coffey recognize the pressure that teachers are under to produce meaningful online experiences that will attract students. To ease some of that pressure, Mortlock and Coffey are available by Zoom appointment to help teachers prior to their school start-up.
For more information:
Michael Coffey at 503-380-8211
michael@jumpingonline.org
Mick Mortlock
503-330-5460
303-736-9428
mick@jumpingonline.org
