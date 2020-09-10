HouseMaster Home Inspections Expands to Colorado Springs
Local business professional Wayne Helm brings established home inspection brand to the regionCOLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, USA, September 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HouseMaster, the first and most experienced home inspection franchise in North America, announces the opening of a new location in Colorado Springs owned by successful business leader Wayne Helm.
Helm brings a wealth of experience to his new venture. He has spent more than 30 years in sales and marketing, most recently involved with new home constructions. His long standing professional experience will help him build new, strong relationships with Realtors and lenders in the community.
While searching for a new professional adventure, Helm discovered the HouseMaster franchise concept and realized it was the perfect fit. It complements his professional experience. It allows him to own a business, use his skill sets and directly help people everyday.
“I was researching a potential franchise to purchase and HouseMaster stood tall amongst the rest,” Helm said. “HouseMaster gives me the opportunity to build a strong business I can pass on to my children — I’m excited about the work I’ll be doing making an impact in our local real estate community.”
Helm has certification from the International Association of Certified Home Inspectors (InterNATCHI) and the training and support from the world’s first home inspection franchise, HouseMaster. Helm’s office covers the Colorado Springs region, including Colorado Springs, Monument, Falcon, Fountain, Woodland Park, Manitou Springs, Palmer Lake and Pueblo.
HouseMaster provides homebuyers and sellers an independent, third-party, professional evaluation of the visible and accessible condition of the major elements of a home. HouseMaster’s guaranteed inspections enable potential homebuyers and sellers the opportunity to make educated real estate decisions. From interior systems such as plumbing and electrical to exterior components like the roof and siding, the HouseMaster Home Inspection includes the evaluation of the visible and accessible major elements of the home.
HouseMaster is known for its strong commitment to customer service. With more than 325 franchise areas across North America, HouseMaster holds a Net Promoter Score of 92 (a customer satisfaction ranking higher than Apple and Ritz-Carlton). Franchise Business Review has named HouseMaster a top franchise brand in its franchise owner satisfaction category since 2009.
“We’re thrilled that Wayne has joined our franchise family and are excited for what’s in store as he builds his business,” said HouseMaster President and CEO Kathleen Kuhn. “He brings more than 30 years of professional experience and a great drive to his new business. His background in building and cultivating relationships provides him a strong foundation to grow his home inspection business in his region.”
For more information, contact Wayne Helm at wayne.helm@housemaster.com or 719-357-5273.
About HouseMaster
Headquartered in Somerville, N.J., HouseMaster is the oldest and one of the largest home inspection franchisors in North America. With more than 325 franchised areas throughout the U.S. and Canada, HouseMaster is the most respected name in home inspections. For more than 40 years, HouseMaster has built upon a foundation of solid leadership and innovation with a continued focus on delivering the highest quality service experience to their customers and providing HouseMaster franchisees the tools and support necessary to do so. Each HouseMaster franchise is an independently owned and operated business. HouseMaster is a registered trademark of HM Services, LLC.
For more information please visit http://housemaster.com or call 732-469-6565.
