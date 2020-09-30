Celebrity Dentist, Dr. Jay Grossman, Gives Thoughts On Cracked Teeth Epidemic in the U.S.

Dr. Jay Grossman Conierge Dentistry

"The typical stress reducers are as important as ever especially when faced with a global crisis..."- Dr. Jay Grossman

LOS ANGELES, CA, US, September 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A New York Times article revealed earlier this week that dentists are seeing an epidemic of cracked teeth. This peculiar increase has left some to speculate numerous reasons behind this epidemic. What’s really going on? One obvious answer as reported by the NY Times is stress. From COVID-induced nightmares to “doomsurfing” to “coronaphobia,” it’s no secret that pandemic-related anxiety is affecting our collective mental health. That stress, in turn, leads to clenching and grinding, which can damage the teeth. Dr. Jay Grossman, celebrity dentist and recent winner of the Best of Los Angeles Award - “Best Dentist - 2020” reveals his observations regarding the strange occurrences.

The current Professor at UCLA College of Dentistry, NYU College of Dentistry, and a former Professor at Western University College of Dental Medicine states, “The incidence of cracked teeth has grown exponentially during this pandemic, as reported in the New York Times and as validated in my own experience in my private practice. These times are very stressful on many people and as a result of stress many people grind and clench their teeth, which is known to crack teeth.”

Dr. Jay Grossman reminds folks the importance of being aware of this “para function”, and if you’re grinding, to get yourself fitted for a custom night guard at your dental office.

The NY Times article reveals that an unprecedented number of Americans are suddenly working from home, often wherever they can cobble together a makeshift workstation: on the sofa, perched on a barstool, tucked into a corner of the kitchen counter. The awkward body positions that ensue can cause us to hunch our shoulders forward, curving the spine into something resembling a C-shape. If you’re wondering why a dentist cares about ergonomics, the simple truth is that poor posture during the day can translate into a grinding problem at night. Dr. Jay Grossman concludes by reinstating the importance of a rested body during these changing times and difficult year. He states, “The typical stress reducers are as important as ever especially when faced with a global crisis; exercise yoga meditation and giving gratitude all help in reducing clenching and grinding as well as to help ensure a deeper and better night's sleep."

Dr. Jay Grossman (http://www.conciergedentistry.com) has a concierge dental practice in Brentwood, CA since 1991 with several specialists offering "continuity of care", all specialties under one roof. He is a graduate of NYU College of Dentistry as well as a former Lieutenant in the United States Navy Dental Corps. He is a current Professor at UCLA College of Dentistry, Professor at NYU College of Dentistry and a former Professor at Western University College of Dental Medicine. Dr. Grossman is a speaker on the national stage, and the founder of Homeless Not Toothless, an organization that has donated over $5 - Million in free dental care to over 60,000 homeless Veterans and foster children.

Dr. Jay Grossman and his Concierge Dentistry team’s goal has always been simple, to deliver the finest dental care available. Using state-of-the-art dental technology, they provide modern imaging capabilities that allow their patients to clearly see the reasons for procedures and the intended results. They recognize that patients are individuals with different goals and needs, and they strive to provide a soothing and educational environment where extraordinary results are realized.

https://www.conciergedentistry.com/

Concierge Dentistry

11980 San Vicente Blvd #507

Los Angeles, CA 90049

(310) 820-0123

https://homelessnottoothless.org/

Homeless Not Toothless