Association for Corporate Growth® Announces Meritorious Service Award Recipients
Association for Corporate Growth® announced the recipients of the annual Meritorious Service Award, acknowledging six exceptional members.CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Association for Corporate Growth® (ACG), a global organization focused on driving middle-market growth, announced the recipients of the annual Meritorious Service Award, acknowledging six exceptional members.
The ACG Meritorious Service Award recognizes ACG members who contribute to the organization's long-term success through extraordinary volunteer service and achievement. Based on peer nominations, notable members who are committed to organizational visibility, loyalty and growth are given the prestigious award.
“We’re proud to say we have a league of dynamic members vested in ACG’s growth and the growth of the thousands of middle-market professionals who comprise our global community,” said Tom Bohn, CEO and President of ACG.” The 2020 class of Meritorious Award recipients represent the best of ACG.”
The Meritorious Award winners are David Acharya, J.B. Dollison, Victoria Fox, Ron Jost, Scott Linch and Kevin Prunty.
“Each of the winners freely share their time, talent and expertise with their local chapters and the overall network,” said Martin Okner, chairman of the ACG Global Board of Directors and President and COO of dpHUE, a middle-market beauty company. “We’re grateful to them because they strengthen ACG, and more importantly, the middle market.
The biographies of the 2020 Meritorious Award recipients:
David Acharya
Acharya is a Partner at AGI Partners LLC, where he is responsible for investment sourcing and performing due diligence, transacting/financing structuring, and post-close value creation and portfolio management. Also, he is very active in managing the firm and its strategy. Acharya has taken part in multiple committees and held numerous elected ACG New York board positions, where he currently the chapter’s president.
J.B. Dollison
Dollison has more than two decades of investment banking and corporate finance experience. He has successfully managed numerous middle-market merger and acquisition transactions, debt and equity private placements, troubled company restructurings, and complex business valuations. Dollison is the past President of ACG Houston, the former chairman of ACG, a two-time chairman of the Texas ACG Capital Connection, and the former ACG Political Action Committee chairman.
Kevin Prunty
Prunty is Vice President and Co-Head of the Private Debt & Equity team of RGA. He is responsible for both direct and fund investments, focusing primarily on corporate debt and private equity. Prunty has 20 years of experience in corporate and leveraged finance, including origination, underwriting, structuring, and portfolio management across a wide range of industry sectors. Prunty served on the ACG St. Louis Board of Directors and the chapter’s various committees, including the Programs committee, where he improved the quality of content produced. He also previously served as the President of ACG Saint Louis chapter.
Victoria Fox
Fox has extensive middle-market M&A transaction experience, having advised clients in over 100 merger and acquisition advisory projects over the past 25 years. Past transactions include sales of privately-held businesses, corporate divestitures, recapitalizations, negotiated transactions with identified parties and targeted acquisition searches. Fox has long demonstrated remarkable leadership as a part of ACG Wisconsin’s board and committees, acting as former VP of Communications and President. Fox also serves on the InterGrowth Planning Committee.
Ron Jost
Jost has 40+ years of experience in financial and management positions with a strong emphasis on all facets of marketing and operational control of company portfolios for lending institutions. Jost has held executive positions with major lenders, and he has extensive experience in Mergers and Acquisitions and successfully completed numerous transactions. Presently, he is Vice President and Acquisition/Banking Director for North Central Equity. Jost has volunteered for more than 30 years with ACG Minnesota, where he twice served as its president and held numerous board and committee positions.
Scott Linch
Linch is the Managing Partner of private equity services at Dixon Hughes Goodman LLP (DHG). With more than 20 years of experience, he helps the firm navigate complicated transactions for corporate buyers and private equity groups, focusing on middle-market transactions. Linch began filling leadership positions for ACG Charlotte in 2011 since he’s been a part of several committees and initiatives, including acting as president, treasurer and served ACG’s board of directors and as the InterGrowth Planning Committee chair.
About the Association for Corporate Growth® | Founded in 1954, ACG has 60 chapters across the globe. ACG’s worldwide network comprises 90,000 professionals within the middle market, including 15,000 members who serve as the investors, lenders, owners, executives and advisers to growing middle-market companies. ACG’s mission is to drive middle-market growth. The organization’s official publication, Middle Market Growth®, highlights stories important to the ACG membership.
