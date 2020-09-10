Main Street Information and Application Workshop

Interested in becoming an Oklahoma Main Street Program?

Join with the Oklahoma Main Street Center on Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. for an online presentation/discussion about the application and selection process for the Oklahoma Main Street Program. We will also discuss the Main Street Approach to economic revitalization.

This opportunity only happens once a year so don’t miss your chance to learn more about this time-tested framework for community-driven, comprehensive revitalization. Main Street America has been helping revitalize older and historic commercial districts for 40 years. Today it is a network of more than 1600 neighborhoods and communities, rural and urban, who share both a commitment to place and to building stronger communities through preservation-based economic development.

Training and technical assistance in Oklahoma is coordinated by the Oklahoma Main Street Center at the Oklahoma Department of Commerce.

For more information about the upcoming workshop, contact the Oklahoma Main Street Center at 405-815-6552.