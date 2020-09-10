Hoyer Statement on Senate Republicans' Insufficient Coronavirus Bill

“It has been more than three months since the Democratic-led House took action on the next phase of our response to the COVID-19 pandemic, passing the Heroes Act to provide state and local governments with much-needed resources, extend emergency unemployment benefits for those waiting to get back to work, and provide a new round of direct payments to American families to help them get through this crisis. Outrageously, the Republican-led Senate has refused to take up this legislation and do its job for the American people. Its vote today rejecting Sen. McConnell’s alternative legislation, which would not have provided the resources needed by our nation’s workers and communities, further demonstrates Republicans’ failure to meet this moment of challenge. “Democrats know that the millions of families struggling as a result of this pandemic are not freeloaders seeking to live off government checks. We know that state and local governments cannot continue to keep teachers and first responders on payroll and fund critical services while facing severe budget shortfalls as a result of local COVID-19 prevention and relief efforts. We also know that workers across the country need extra help right now – not because they do not wish to go back to their jobs but because they need to be able to keep their families above water while they eagerly wait for the day they can get back to work. That’s why House Democrats are determined to do everything in our power to help Americans weather this crisis, and it is why we will continue to be ready to act on a major coronavirus relief bill whenever the Senate is ready to do the same. It is clear that the Heroes Act will help tens of millions of Americans, and I hope Senate Republicans will now agree to consider it. I urge them to do that soon, before more Americans lose their jobs and more of our people lose their lives.”