Registration is Now Open for Tennessee’s 2020 Student Mock Election

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Secretary of State’s 2020 Student Mock Election gives Tennessee students a chance to make their voice heard in the upcoming election while learning about the electoral process.

“The Student Mock Election gives students a hands-on opportunity to learn about how we, as Tennesseans, select our elected officials,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. "We hope this experience will show them the importance of civic engagement and prepare them to be the future voters and leaders of our great state.”

Any Tennessee student in Pre-K through 12th grade from a public, private or home school can participate.

The Secretary of State’s office will provide printable mock ballots letting students cast their votes in the Presidential and U.S. Senate races. Schools will also receive “I Voted” stickers and a Student Mock Election I Voted sign that they can use on social media.

To help teachers incorporate civic engagement and citizenship into their curriculum leading up to the Student Mock Election, free lesson plans and resources created by Tennessee teachers are available on www.sos.tn.gov/civics/lessonplans.

The Student Mock Election will close on Oct. 27, a week before Election Day on Nov. 3.

The Secretary of State’s office first introduced the Student Mock Election during the 2016 presidential election. Over 165,000 students across the state participated in the 2016 mock election.

For more information about the 2020 Student Mock Election and the Secretary of State’s other civic engagement initiatives, visit sos.tn.gov/civics.