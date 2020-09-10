Division of Marine Fisheries license sales through Wilmington office closed Friday

N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries license sales through the Department of Environmental Quality’s Wilmington Regional Office will be closed Friday, Sept. 11.

Members of the public who need assistance pertaining to a Division of Marine Fisheries license during this time should call one of the following numbers:

Morehead City 252-726-7021 Elizabeth City 252-264-3911 Manteo 252-473-1233 Washington 252-946-6481

The public may also email questions to License@ncdenr.gov.

The Wilmington license office will reopen for phone calls and appointments on Monday, Sept. 14.

All Division of Marine Fisheries offices remain closed to the public, except by appointment, to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

