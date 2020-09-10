24/7 School Safety System Can Help Prevent Suicide

MADISON, Wis. – Today is World Suicide Prevention Day and Attorney General Josh Kaul is reminding schools and students that the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Office of School Safety (OSS) has a new resource for those in the school community that fear someone may harm themselves or others.

“Our new, free 24/7 school safety tool is available to students who are afraid a friend might hurt themselves and for students considering harming themselves. Parents, teachers, and others who are part of a school community can also use this tipline. With so many students attending school virtually and interacting with fewer trusted adults, Speak Up, Speak Out can be a critical additional resource to assist students in getting the help they need,” said Attorney General Kaul.

Launched in early September, the SPEAK UP, SPEAK OUT (SUSO) Resource Center is a comprehensive, one-stop place to turn with important school safety concerns, including mental health. It offers a 24/7 threat reporting system, threat assessment consultation, critical incident response, and general school safety guidance.

According to a survey of more than 1,000 principals nationwide that have a school safety tipline, 73% of principals said the tipline prevented incidents of self-harm or suicide.[1]

Students, parents, school staff, or any community members can submit a school safety concern or threat via the SUSO website, mobile phone application, or toll-free number. Resource Center staff work around-the-clock to respond to tips and to deploy a response locally by communicating directly with school administrators, law enforcement, and counselors.

Watch a video about SUSO and how it works.

SUSO Reports can be made 24/7:

Learn more about the SPEAK UP, SPEAK OUT Resource Center:

If your school or school district would like to see how SUSO can be a part of your school safety plan, contact schoolsafety@doj.state.wi.us.