TxVEMP Accepting Applications for Level 2 Charging Equipment for Light-Duty Zero Emission Vehicles

The Texas Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Program is now accepting applications for grants to purchase and install Level 2 charging equipmentExit the TCEQ for light-duty zero-emission vehicles.

A total of $10.4 million in grants is available under TxVEMP, which is administered by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. The program was created from a settlement agreement between the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the state of California, and Volkswagen.

Goals of the program are to lower NOᵪ emissions in areas of the state designated as ‘nonattainment’ under National Ambient Air Quality Standards for ground-level ozone, and to reduce Texans’ exposure to pollutants emitted along with NOᵪ from older vehicles and equipment.

Eligible applicants include individuals, corporations, organizations, governments or governmental subdivisions or agencies, business trusts, partnerships, associations, or other legal entities. Funds will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis while the program is open or until all available funds are awarded.

Funding is available statewide for equipment installed:

  • in a public place, workplace, or multi-unit dwelling; and
  • at a site without existing light-duty electric charging services.

Grant recipients will be eligible for a reimbursement of up to $2,500 per installation. Funds awarded may not exceed 70 percent of eligible costs for Level 2 chargers at public charging stations or 60 percent of the cost of chargers installed at a workplace or multi-unit dwelling. Grants may not be used to expand the number of vehicles serviced at an existing charging station or other site.

For more information, visit www.TexasVWFund.orgExit the TCEQ or contact TxVEMP staff by phone at 833-215-TXVW (8989) or by email at VWsettle@tceq.texas.gov

