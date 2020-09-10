Department of Corrections introduces online dashboard

The North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation's new online dashboard provides detailed and timely information about the state's criminal justice system.
The dashboard, which is updated daily, offers details about sentences for people who enter the corrections system, the state's prisons and who is held there, and the probation and parole programs. In addition, a section of the dashboard is dedicated to racial disparities in the corrections system.
