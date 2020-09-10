Blizz Lombardi Is Back On The Scene With A Brand New EP Release: Sauce On Deck
Trap Music & Hip-Hop collide, Baltimore style!BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blizz Lombardi is a professional singer/songwriter with a heavy focus on hip-hop. His musical attributes sets the bar higher, tipping the hat off to the legendary sound of the golden age, but also staying true to the crisp punch of modern-day recordings. His most recent EP release is a long-awaited project titled “Sauce On Deck,” which features a very unique sound. In fact, the Baltimore artist wants to give the world a taste of his local scene, exploring trap culture with a very distinctive perspective.
What stands out the most about this fresh new release is the dynamic production aesthetic and stellar songwriting. The artist captures your attention immediately and after one listen you’ll be going back for more. His approach to creating music is unorthodox and it showcases Blizz Lombardi’s creative flair and distinctive personality. This is definitely one artist to keep an eye on as they take over the Baltimore scene!
Find out more about Blizz Lombardi, and do not miss out on “Sauce On Deck,” which is going to be available on all digital streaming platforms and stores soon.
Blizz Lombardi
The Higher Power Ent Co
+1 443-759-2828
email us here