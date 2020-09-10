ARIE Capital's Latest Technology EIS fund Is Now Available For Investment

ARIE Capital Technology EIS Fund 3 ARIE Capital - A Financial Services & Investment Company

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ARIE Capital is pleased to announce that its latest and third technology EIS fund is now available for investment.

Since its launch in 2016, ARIE Capital has made 15 technology-based investments, giving us a vibrant portfolio that spans companies across various countries, and in sectors as diverse as Connectivity, Life Sciences, Fintech, Edtech, and Sports/Media Tech. With two exits already under its belt, the company's portfolio continues to increase in value.

Given the long track record of its team in this space, coupled with a continued desire to support cutting-edge innovation, ARIE Capital is launching its 2020 EIS fund to help grow some of its existing companies, as well as some new companies that fit perfectly within its portfolio.

These companies all have:

• A proof of concept and/or barrier to entry

• Market traction, with revenues already being generated

• An initial B2B approach

• Capable and dedicated management

• The ability to scale and grow, with significant upside potential

ARIE Capital has selected 4 initial Investee Companies for our current raise: Engage, Net4, Hip Impact Protection, and Vitabeam.

You can find more information at the company's dedicated website: www.ariecapitaleis.com.

From the website, you will also be able to access and download documents including:

• Investee Company Presentations

• Information Memorandum (“IM”)

• Application Form

Investment can be made via the fund or directly into the specific Investee Companies, all of whom are trading and have received HMRC advanced assurance.

Capital can be deployed before 5th April 2021 for anyone requiring carry back into 2019/20.

Please contact ARIE Capital's Sales Director Martin Taylor at martin@arietech.co.uk if you have any questions or require any further information.