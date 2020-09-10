Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Eviction Moratorium

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) issued an order on September 4, 2020, temporarily halting residential evictions of tenants for not paying rent or making a housing payment to prevent the further spread of COVID-19. This temporary protection does not apply to foreclosures on home mortgages.

In Iowa, eviction cases (known as "forcible entry and detainer" or "FED" actions) are typically heard by magistrates. The State Court Administrator has communicated with all judicial officers to make them specifically aware of the CDC order, providing links to the order and to the form developed by the CDC for use by tenants.

The Judicial Branch is continuing to monitor the situation and may take further action as needed.

The CDC order can be found here: https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2020/09/04/2020-19654/temporary-halt-in-residential-evictions-to-prevent-the-further-spread-of-covid-19

The CDC’s form can be found here: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/covid-eviction-declaration.html

For More Information:

Steve Davis Communications Director Iowa Judicial Branch steve.davis@iowacourts.gov

