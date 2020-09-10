Virtual Public Access Path Created for Local Courts

The Ohio Supreme Court has created a new directory so courts can stream hearings virtually.

The Ohio Supreme Court has created a directory and tutorials for trial and appellate courts so they can stream hearings virtually during the pandemic and beyond.

The Virtual Public Access to Ohio Court Proceedings site on the Ohio Supreme Court website includes links to the Supreme Court and related archives as well as appellate and trial courts that live stream court proceedings.

“Public confidence in our court system increases as our transparency rises, and cameras in courtrooms are vital to that goal,” said Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor.

“Live streaming greatly expands the camera-and-courtroom concept,” she said. “I encourage all courts in our state to sign on to the directory and use this guide. Internet streaming is a giant leap forward in instilling public trust and confidence in the judiciary.”

The chief justice noted that Article I, Section 16 of the Ohio Constitution mandates open courts. The Supreme Court itself has been conducting live streams of its oral arguments since 2002, as well as traditional TV broadcasts.

From a technical perspective, some of the page's resources include the platforms available for remote broadcasts and live streaming, how to set up a streamed hearing and how to record and retain hearing records.

Another section is dedicated to ensuring that attendees, such as attorneys, litigants, and witnesses, effectively connect to the medium and participate.

Tips on court preparation and ground rules set by the judge are included, too.

Operational standards and staffing vary locally, so the guide recommends each court keep tabs on which methods work and don’t work and identify issues to be adjusted.