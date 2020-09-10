Sunrise Power & Gas Now Serving Pittsburgh Region

Sunrise Power & Gas Serving Pittsburgh

Affordable Clean Energy Rates Backed By Quality Service Mark Sunrise’s Plan

We look forward to connecting Pittsburgh region residents and small business owners to affordable clean energy that is backed by excellent service. ” — Sunrise Power & Gas CEO Neville Ravji

HOUSTON, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunrise Power & Gas, a provider of clean energy to homes and small businesses, is now serving residents of the Pittsburgh region in the Duquesne Light Company service area.

Founded by energy industry veterans, Sunrise Power & Gas offers affordable electricity powered 100 percent renewable energy resources, including solar and wind. Service is backed by an award-winning team that has served more than 500,000 residential and business customers over the last 18 years.

“We look forward to connecting Pittsburgh region residents and small business owners to affordable clean energy that is backed by excellent service,” said Sunrise Power & Gas CEO Neville Ravji.

Ravji, an alumnus of the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, along with his co-founder and COO of Sunrise Power & Gas, Mohsin Hassan, have been serving customers in the retail energy space since 2002. Their last company, Volterra Energy, was in the top 100 of the Inc. 5000, Inc. magazine’s list of fastest growing companies in the US in both 2016 and 2017. The company’s brands also won numerous accolades from the Better Business Bureau, including a Pinnacle Award and multiple Excellence Awards.

“We are excited to continue our expansion in Pennsylvania,” said Hassan. “We know there are Steel City residents who want to work with us to preserve our planet by using clean energy.”

Homeowners and small business owners can easily switch to Sunrise Power & Gas by visiting SunrisePowerandGas.com. Sunrise Power & Gas offers affordable fixed rates, no enrollment or early termination fees and no requirement for new equipment. Switching is very easy. With a few clicks or with just a phone call, customers can “go green” and help save the planet at rates that are very budget-friendly.

Sunrise Power & Gas launched in the Philadelphia and Lehigh Valley areas last month. It plans to continue to grow throughout the state.

About Sunrise Power & Gas

Sunrise Power & Gas is a retail energy provider founded by industry experts with more than 70 years of industry experience. Currently serving customers in Pennsylvania, the team has served over 500,000 residential and commercial customers and won numerous Better Business Bureau customer service awards over the years. The previous enterprise managed by the team was in the top 100 list of Inc. Magazine’s list of fastest growing private companies in the US two years running. Visit www.SunrisePowerandGas.com for more information.

