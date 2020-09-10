Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced the virtual Taste NY Producer Showcase, which was created to boost business for New York's farms and small food and beverage makers. The first of its kind, online business-to-business networking event will help to connect New York's agricultural businesses with potential new buyers of food products, and to grow new business relationships in the marketplace, which has been impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Virtual Taste NY Producer Showcase, taking place on October 27, 2020, is now open for registration for vendors and buyers.

"Agriculture is a leading driver of New York's economy and the bedrock of so many local communities," Governor Cuomo said. "This showcase gives our farmers, brewers and local businesses the opportunity to expand their business and spur growth as New York continues to move forward during this unprecedented times."

The Virtual Taste NY Producer Showcase is being hosted by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Washington County and the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce & CVB, in partnership with Taste NY, New York State's marketing program for agricultural and food and beverage businesses. Using an online platform, farms and food and beverage makers from the Adirondacks and Capital Region, as well as from across the State, will present their products to potential buyers in the region. Buyers can include retailers, restaurants, grocers, specialty markets, schools, institutions and distributors, looking to purchase New York products.

Producers must register online at www.lakegeorgechamber.com/tasteny by September 25. The event will be capped at 50 vendors. Buyers must register by October 20. Registration is $15 for vendors and $5 for buyers, and will provide a directory of participants, and a marketing webinar in advance of the event date where businesses will be provided tips to fast-pitch and highlight their products.

The two-hour virtual event is a pilot project and follows a series of successful, in-person regional Food and Farms Business Expo networking events first announced as a part of the Governor's State of the State in 2018.

State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball said, "One of our goals at the Department is to help connect the dots between our agricultural businesses and the marketplace. So many of our farms and small food businesses have endured a very challenging time because of COVID-19, and so this event is needed now more than ever, helping to facilitate these connections in a safe and socially distanced way. We encourage our businesses to take advantage of this opportunity to help grow their business and our buyers to continue to support their communities through the purchase of high-quality, local products their customers are sure to enjoy."

Executive Director of Cornell Cooperative Extension Washington County Brian Gilchrist said, "Nearly everyone has had to relearn the way they do business and adapt to the changing times. That is especially true for our small businesses and farmers as some experienced a tremendous influx in demand, while others dwindled. This online opportunity will provide an educational component, as well as important connections to help local food and beverage makers continue to move their businesses in the right direction."

Taste NY Market Manager at the Adirondacks Welcome Center Jennifer Kraft said, "The cooperation between the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce and CCE ofWashington County has been a tremendous blessing that has allowed our organizations to work more closely with producers of agricultural products to understand the challenges they face while also communicating directly with the traveling public to understand consumer sentiment. The demand for locally sourced goods is higher now than ever. When times are tough, consumers are more thoughtful about where they shop and which companies they choose to support. With this event, we aim to make things a little easier for everyone by facilitating the connection between producers and wholesale buyers to ensure that more local products get into the hands of consumers via grocers, retailers, and restaurants."

Executive Director, Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce & CVB Gina Mintzer said, "Our organization is proud to be part of the public-private business community that has responded quickly, collaboratively and creatively, to the new normal we are all experiencing. Practically overnight, business owners and their workforces made the effort to pivot in new directions to survive. Distilleries began producing hand sanitizers, merchants implemented e-commerce solutions, and events went virtual. We all learned to embrace new technology as an essential part of doing business. Our business community is stronger for what they have experienced together over the last few months. This virtual event is another economic opportunity that takes our region from surviving to thriving."

For more information or to register for the Virtual Taste NY Producer Showcase, call the Taste NY Market at the Adirondacks Welcome Center at 518-487-0045 or visit www.lakegeorgechamber.com/tasteny.

The Adirondacks Region of New York boasts a thriving agricultural industry with top-notch growers and producers of a wide array of food and beverages, including dairy, maple, cheese, meats, apples, craft beverages and wine.

Taste NY is the official eat-local, drink-local program for New York State. Taste NY, launched by Governor Andrew M. Cuomo in 2013, highlights the quality, diversity, and economic impact of food and beverages grown, produced, or processed in New York State. The program creates opportunities for local producers to showcase their goods at a variety of venues, with over 70 Taste NY retail locations throughout the state. It has helped farms and companies reach more customers, increase online sales, and in some cases, expand the processing capacity of their businesses. Taste NY supports farmers by working closely with the NYS Grown & Certified program. Learn more about Taste NY at www.taste.ny.gov and follow Taste NY on Facebook and Twitter.

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Washington County works to enable residents to improve their lives and communities through partnerships that put experience and research knowledge to work. Programs and services range from 4-H to agriculture to family and consumer sciences. Learn more about CCE of Washington County by visiting http://washington.cce.cornell.edu/ or follow @CCEWashingtonCounty on Facebook and Instagram.

The Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce strives to drive year-round tourism to the region while fostering a vibrant business community. Its membership spans six counties in New York, offering programs and services to assist area businesses including the operation of the Taste NY Vending Market at the Adirondacks Welcome Center, located on the I-87 Northway between exits 17 and 18. For updates, connect with the Chamber on Facebook or Twitter @VisitLakeGeorge and Instagram @LakeGeorgeChamber.