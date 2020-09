Blockchain Technology in Energy Market 2020, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2025

A New Market Study, titled “Blockchain Technology in Energy Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report provides in depth study of “Blockchain Technology in Energy Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Blockchain Technology in Energy Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Blockchain Technology in Energy market. This report focused on Blockchain Technology in Energy market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Blockchain Technology in Energy Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

Blockchain is a technology that enables so-called “peer-to-peer” transactions. With this type of transaction, every participant in a network can transact directly with every other network participant without involving a third-party intermediary.

Blockchain technology can help reducing energy inequality and inefficiency and empower consumers to buy and sell energy from other consumers directly. Energy companies can leverage blockchain to impact capital expenditure, security, operating costs, and risk management.

In the energy industry, blockchain applications are growing increasingly common. The blockchain ledger is being used to reduce transaction costs, pinpoint origins of energy, and increase the efficiency of exchanges.

Blockchain Technology in Energy are mainly classified into the following types: Public Blockchain, Private Blockchain. Private Blockchain is the most widely used type which takes up about 71 % of the total in 2018 in Global

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Blockchain Technology in Energy market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Blockchain Technology in Energy industry.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global Blockchain Technology in Energy market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by each application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The following players are covered in this report:

IBM

Microsoft

Accenture

ConsenSys

Infosys

Drift

Electron

Btl Group Ltd.

LO3 Energy Inc

Power Ledger

Blockchain Technology in Energy Breakdown Data by Type

Public Blockchain

Private Blockchain

Blockchain Technology in Energy Breakdown Data by Application

Electric Power

Petroleum

Natural Gas

Others

