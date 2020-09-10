Troopers to Run "Virtual" Boston Marathon

Funds raised will support Cops for Kids with Cancer

The Rhode Island State Police today announced that members of the Rhode Island State Police Marathon Team will run the "virtual" Boston Marathon on September 14th, 2020 to raise funds for Cops for Kids with Cancer.

This year's team is comprised of two veteran marathoners, Sergeant Peter Cambio and Trooper Roupen Bastajian. The team will run 26.2 miles from Rhode Island State Police Headquarters in North Scituate to the State Police Hope Valley Barracks at 7:30AM on September 14th. Spectators will be able to follow their progress through the Rhode Island State Police Facebook page and Instagram account.

"We're proud to have the opportunity to support Cops for Kids with Cancer again this year," said Colonel James M. Manni, Superintendent of the Rhode Island State Police and Director of the Department of Public Safety. "When our Troopers run the marathon in Boston each year, we've been able to help Rhode Island families who have a child with cancer. This year the route is different, but our commitment and the importance of the cause remain the same."

For the last 18 years, Troopers from the Rhode Island State Police have participated in the Boston Marathon and this is the 8th year they will run in support of Cops for Kids with Cancer. Cops for Kids with Cancer provides assistance to families who are faced with the challenges of caring for a child with cancer. The Troopers are also dedicating this year's run to Massachusetts State Police Lieutenant William Coulter, an avid marathon runner and supporter of Cops for Kids with Cancer, who passed away last year.

Members of the Rhode Island State Police Boston Marathon Team have already raised $10,000 of their $15,000 goal and hope to raise the rest through donations and the sale of t-shirts and patches. To donate to the Rhode Island State Police Marathon Team, please visit: https://copsforkidswithcancer.org/donation-rhode-island-state-police/

To purchase a t-shirt or State Police Marathon Team patch in support of the 2020 Marathon Team, please contact Trooper Amy Jackman at (401) 444-1064 or amy.jackman@risp.gov ###