New Global Campaign To Governments of all Nations
To Globally Ban the Dog and Cat Meat Trade Ban , Animal Sacrifices & Globally Implement Enforce Animal Protection Laws to Protect Dogs, Cats and other AnimalsLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International Timez has recently launched Global Campaign for Governments to all Nations to Globally Ban the Barbaric Dog and Cat Meat Trade and Animal Sacrifices. Furthermore, the campaign also includes the Implementation and Enforcement of Animal Protection Laws Worldwide.
A video message that has been sent to the Governments of all Nations demanding an immediate enforceable Ban on these brutal and criminal trades.
As am sure you are aware COVID19 originated from a Wet Market in China/Wuhan,where tortured Dogs and Cats alongside suffering Wildlife are murdered using various methods of torture such as skinning alive, blow torched, boiled alive, beaten and hung for human consumption. This is not only happening in Wet Markets and Live Animal Markets in China but it is also happening in 21countries in Africa and in fact it is happening across all continents. The Cruel Dog and Cat Meat Trade and Animal Sacrifices are not only a danger to animals but also to human health through the spread of fatal diseases such as Rabies, Swine Flu, Cholera, Ebola , SARS and many more.
30 million Dogs and Cats in Asia alone are being slaughtered every year. More than 21 countries in Africa, Antarctica, Asia, Australia/Oceania, Europe, North America, and South America are also torturing and murdering Dogs and Cats.
This is Global Abuse of Dogs and Cats.
There are also other animal cruelty industries that are linked to the Dog and Cat Meat Trade, such as the inherently cruel Greyhound racing Industry and brutal Dog Fighting Industry.
RTE Documentary Exposes The Horrifically Cruel Greyhound Racing Industry.
Greyhounds in Ireland, UK, Australia, New Zealand, Spain and USA are being exported for racing and breeding to countries involved in the Dog and Cat Meat Trade. As well as countries that don’t have any Animal Welfare Laws. These Greyhounds are bred and kept in the most horrific conditions imprisoned for 24hrs a day, only taken out to be raced or for Dogfighting. Dogs that don’t make the grade become surplus to requirements and are sold off to the barbaric Dog and Cat Meat Trade, where they end up in either in slaughterhouses, Dog Meat farms, Dog Meat Restaurants or Live Animal Markets to be slaughtered for Human Consumption.
More recently COVID19 Originated These sickening Wet Markets and Live Animal Markets are hell holes for terrified Dogs and Cats who alongside suffering Wildlife are Tortured, Beaten, Skinned Alive, Boiled, Blow Torched and Abused for Human Consumption.
These Deadly LIVE Animal Markets are happening not only in China but Worldwide in EVERY CONTINENT Countries Worldwide that are involved in the Dog and Cat Meat Trade are also heavily involved in the Barbaric Demonic Voodoo Animal Sacrifices, where they are using various methods of torture such as Beating Hanging, Setting Fire to Animals whilst they are still alive, Mutilation, Stabbing ,Tearing Animals apart with their Bare Hands and Eating them while they are still Alive.Like the outdated Demonic Savage Evala in Togo, Ogun in Nigeria, Yulin in China and Boknal in South Korea and many more. These countries are using Animal Cruelty and Animal Sacrifices to attract tourists. They are making money from the suffering of Animals and putting people’s health at risk under the guise of culture.
Animal Cruelty and Savagery is NOT CULTURE as many bad harmful and immoral practices such as Slavery, Human Sacrifices and Cannibal Cures were once Abolished and rightly so. The Barbaric and Sickening Dog and Cat Meat Trade and Demonic Animal Sacrifices must also be ABOLISHED. Animal Cruelty has no place in 21st Century.
Protest to the Governments of these countries, demand they take action to stop these Barbaric Trades. Contact the Tourists Boards to tell them to boycott the Countries that are partaking in the Dog and Cat Meat Trade and Animal Sacrifices. Boycotted these countries until these Barbaric Trades have been abolished. Rescue or Sponsor a Dog or Cat. Sign Petitions, Contact the Media and Raise Awareness. DO NOT financially support or buy products from countries involved in the Dog.
