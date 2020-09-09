The NCDOR Upgrades Many of its Online Payment Web Pages

The N.C. Department of Revenue recently upgraded a number of online payment web pages on the agency website.

The upgraded web pages do not require a login and password, and primarily deal with individual income and corporate income and franchise payments. There are a number of benefits to the upgrade, including improved compatibility with modern web browsers and mobile devices, and the ability to make estimated payments up to one year in advance.

Note: If you are experiencing issues with the Tax Year dropdown not displaying tax years and the “Next” button not working for Online File and Pay Applications, please review these instructions.

Taxpayers should remember the following about this change:

Not all of the online payment web pages are included in this transition. The upgraded web pages will have a new, more streamlined appearance, while the web pages not included will keep the old appearance.

The N.C. Department of Revenue’s online payment functions are only available from the agency website, www.ncdor.gov.

The upgraded web pages have new web addresses (URLs). Taxpayers who use the old URLs will be automatically redirected to the new web pages.

Since the upgraded web pages have new URLs, taxpayers who have bookmarked the web pages should update their bookmarks.

The specific file and pay web pages that were upgraded are:

D-400V Individual Income Payment

D-400V Amended Individual Income Payment

NC-40 Individual Income Estimated Tax

D-410 Individual Income Application for Extension

CD-V Franchise Tax and Corporate Income Tax Payment

CD-V Amended Franchise Tax and Corporate Income Tax Payment Vouchers

CD-429 Corporate Estimated Income Tax

CD-419 Application for Extension for Franchise and Corporate Income Tax

Learn more about this change.