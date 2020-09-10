Cranfield Simulation creates the ultimate lockdown-ready, full-motion, Formula 1 racing simulator for luxury homes

"The ultimate home racing simulator" BBC Top Gear "To say it works would be an understatement" Matt Prior, Autocar UK Cranfield Simulation - Made in Britain, Sold Worldwide

The most exciting car in your collection will never leave the garage.

Most simulators used in motorsport are little more than fairground rides” — Ian Poll, Emeritus Professor of Aerospace Engineering, Cranfield University

CRANFIELD, BEDFORDSHIRE, UK, September 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cranfield Simulation, experts in high-tech simulator solutions, are thrilled to announce the launch of the world’s first Formula Simulator specifically designed for installation in the home. Motor sport fans can now replicate an authentic Formula 1 experience at home, with the potential to choose from any car, built to any specification, let loose on any circuit in the world.

Cranfield Simulation’s unique patented technology is designed and built in the UK, and is derived from military solutions used to train fighter jet pilots.

The system tricks the brain into feeling G-force sensations to create the most realistic and immersive driving experience available. The simulators are entirely bespoke, with each one built to the specifications of the individual client. They are available in a compact ‘plug & play’ solution, powered by a single mains supply socket, and taking up a footprint no larger than the car itself.

Cranfield Simulation has previously supplied systems to F1, NASCAR and other professional race teams for driver training and testing. The company’s experience and technology makes it the only provider of simulators capable of providing the sensation of sustained motion, along with high fidelity motion cues, low latency and no maximum duration.

The Formula Simulator is based on a real F1 mould and selects only the best components including the steering wheel and pedals. The overall package offers a more refined experience suitable for both professional driver training and luxury home entertainment installations.

“Most simulators used in motorsport are little more than fairground rides” said Ian Poll, Emeritus Professor of Aerospace Engineering, Cranfield University. “This system, however, uses a variety of carefully tailored inputs to the body’s sensory system and the driver’s brain interprets these to be the result of real accelerations being applied to the body. If the brain believes it, simulation becomes reality and the training value is considerably enhanced.”

The value of having a sophisticated motor racing simulator accessible at home has never been higher. With travel limited, supercar owners have had their fleets grounded and been unable to get out on the track. The Formula Simulator offers an authentic high-octane alternative solution - with the added benefit of no repair costs if you crash your Aston Martin Valkyrie on the first lap!

“We are incredibly excited about bringing our world-class simulators to the consumer market for the first time,” said Jon Roach, Chief Commercial Officer of Cranfield Simulation. “We have known for years that there is a tremendous appetite for it, and with the technology we have designed, the opportunities for tailored solutions are now almost limitless. We can replicate any motorsport experience in the world, and really make the driver feel like they are at the centre of the action.”

About Cranfield Simulation

Cranfield Simulation is a department within Cranfield Aerospace Solutions Limited (CAeS) which is globally renowned for supplying sustained g-cueing products to the world’s military simulators.

Having delivered 130 systems to 21 different Armed Forces for over 30 years and achieving a unique 2 million hours of simulator operation for aircraft such as Typhoon, Tornado, F-18, F-16 and Harrier, we are in a unique position to utilise this experience within the motorsport industry.

Our highly experienced team of engineers possess the technical capabilities to provide customers with services to innovate, design, manufacture, build and integrate complete simulation solutions.

Cranfield Simulation products accurately reproduce a realistic driving experience utilising our proven technology adopted by F1, F2, GT, LMP and NASCAR teams as well as road car manufacturers and individuals.

www.cranfieldsimulation.com

