ForgeRock Achieves ISO 27001 Compliance, Demonstrates Commitment to Data Privacy

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ForgeRock® , the leading provider in digital identity, today announced it achieved certification for meeting the requirements of the BS EN ISO/IEC 27001:2017 standard. This certification, conducted by the British Assessment Bureau , demonstrates ForgeRock’s dedication to the security and privacy of its customers’ information, as well as for delivering superior identity experiences with the ForgeRock Identity Platform .



“At ForgeRock, we recognize the most prevalent cybersecurity challenges for organizations stem from identity,” said Russ Kirby, chief information security officer, ForgeRock. “Achieving full ISO 27001 certification underscores our commitment to delivering superior digital identity solutions to our customers and providing sufficient protection to ensure their data is secure.”

ISO 27001 is an internationally renowned information security management standard based on the “Plan-Do-Check-Act” (PDCA) model that demonstrates certified organizations’ commitment to the security of their data. The standard details requirements for organizations to establish, implement, maintain and continuously improve their information security management system (ISMS) to help better secure their data. As such, ISO 27001 is valued by organizations globally as it exemplifies a commitment to security and privacy.

ForgeRock met the requirements for ISO 27001 due to its continued development and operation of cloud and on-premises ForgeRock Identity Cloud and ForgeRock Identity Platform products and services, and for ForgeRock’s 24/7 global support and operations services across product lines. With this certification in place, organizations will see that ForgeRock is recognized for minimizing the risk of data breaches, reducing the amount of errors and related costs, all while demonstrating credibility and trust.

In fact, ForgeRock recently announced major updates to its identity platform aimed at creating an identity future where automation empowers organizations to deliver simplified, secure digital experiences. The updates grant customers with new cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, and simplify identity journeys so users can get to what they want faster, all while protecting enterprise security and individual privacy.

About ForgeRock

ForgeRock®, the leader in digital identity, delivers modern and comprehensive Identity and Access Management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. Using ForgeRock, more than a thousand global customer organizations orchestrate, manage, and secure the complete lifecycle of identities from dynamic access controls, governance, APIs, and storing authoritative data – consumable in any cloud or hybrid environment. The company is privately held, and headquartered in San Francisco, California, with offices around the world. For more information and free downloads, visit www.forgerock.com or follow ForgeRock on social media:

Facebook ForgeRock |Twitter @ForgeRock | LinkedIn ForgeRock |

Media Contact:

Dave De Jear

ForgeRock

dave.dejear@forgerock.com