Hawaii COVID-19 Joint Information Center Daily News Digest, Sept. 9, 2020

Department of Health: Three Additional O‘ahu Deaths and 100 New Cases Three (3) O‘ahu men are the latest people to pass away from coronavirus. All three had underlying medical conditions. Two were in the 60 to 69-year-old age group and the third was in the 70 to 79-year-old age group. Their deaths increase Hawai‘i’s death toll to 91.

The DOH is aware of six (6) additional deaths associated with COVID-19 at the Yukio Okutsu Veterans Home in Hilo. To confirm these deaths, the department is waiting on medical records from the facility. Confirmation of all COVID-19 deaths is based on medical documentation.

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 12:00 noon, Sept. 9, 2020

Island of Diagnosis New Cases Reported since 2/28/2020 (including new cases) O‘ahu 88 9,146 Hawai‘i 12 533 Maui 0 351 Kaua‘i 0 58 Moloka‘i 0 9* Lānaʻi 0 0 HI residents diagnosed outside of HI 0 26 Total Cases 100 10,123++ Deaths 3 91

++As the result of updated information, two cases from Hawai‘i were removed from the counts.

*One added case from Moloka‘i was previously reported as a Maui island case.

Hospitalization count as of 9/8/20 at 5:33 pm: 15-Hawai‘i, 23-Maui, 202-O‘ahu, 0-Kaua‘i

Laboratory Testing Data*

There were 1,486 additional COVID-19 tests reported via electronic laboratory reporting.

No additional surge testing laboratory results have been received by DOH. As a result,

the reported numbers for surge testing remain the same.

Total Number of Individuals Tested by Clinical and State Laboratories Positive Negative 239,272** 10,123 229,123 Total Number of Surge Tests++ 28,130 163 27,967

*Electronic Laboratory Reporting **26 test results were inconclusive

++ Tests results from unique individuals. Total numbers may be higher due to repeat tests on single individuals.

hawaiicovid19.com

For more tables, charts and visualizations visit the DOH Disease Outbreak Control Division: https://health.hawaii.gov/coronavirusdisease2019/what-you-should-know/current-situation-in-hawaii

Helpful Resources

To report violators: (808) 244-6400 or [email protected]

To report violators: 808-935-3311

City & County of Honolulu Interisland passengers arriving on O‘ahu are not subject to the mandatory quarantine.

To report violators:808-723-3900 or [email protected]

Dan Dennison Lead Public Information Officer Hawaii COVID-19 Joint Information Center [email protected]