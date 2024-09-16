Office of the Governor – Statements by Governor Green, Attorney General Lopez on labor dispute
STATEMENTS BY GOVERNOR GREEN, ATTORNEY GENERAL LOPEZ ON LABOR DISPUTE
September 16, 2024
HONOLULU — Members of the community and leaders in healthcare have inquired if the state could intervene in the current labor negotiation between Hawai‘i Pacific Health (HPH) and the Hawai‘i Nurses Association.
Governor Josh Green, M.D. and Hawai‘i Attorney General Lopez have issued the following statements regarding the ongoing labor dispute between the Hawai‘i Nurses Association and HPH parent company Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women and Children.
“Because Governor Green cares deeply about nurses and our entire healthcare community, he asked for my input on this labor dispute,” said Attorney General Anne Lopez. “The Governor has consistently demonstrated his respect for nurses over the years and the critical role they play in the healthcare system.
“No legal basis, however, gives the Governor the authority to intervene, even when requested by one party, in negotiations between a private union and a private employer.
“Should both parties however formally request his assistance, the Governor can certainly offer support through mediation to help facilitate an agreement. He has shared with me he would like to see the strikes and lockouts end for the good of all,” Lopez said.
“I have the utmost respect for nurses and will always work to ensure they are treated fairly and with the respect they deserve,” said Governor Green. “We worked side by side in the ER for many, many years and I think of them as family. I have fought for nurses for two decades as a legislator, health chairman and then as LG and Governor, including our HELP loan forgiveness program for nurses and other healthcare professionals.
“While I am more than willing to mediate if both the union and the employer request my help, the Attorney General has informed me that legally, I’m not permitted to get directly involved in a private labor dispute. It’s important that we respect these legal boundaries, which limit a governor’s ability to intervene in this type of private-sector matter,” the Governor said.
