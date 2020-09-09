Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Hoyer Statement on DHS Whistleblower Allegations

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today after the House Intelligence Committee released a whistleblower complaint alleging that top officials at the Department of Homeland Security attempted to censor reports on major national security threats: 

“It is outrageous that the Trump Administration continues to advantage Russia and try to hide Russian malign activities targeting our democracy.  An American president and his senior officials should never be doing the bidding of Vladimir Putin.  It is entirely appropriate that the House Intelligence Committee should investigate these allegations and hear directly from Mr. Murphy, and I commend Chairman Schiff for moving swiftly to do so. I urge the Administration to cooperate fully with the Committee. 

“These new whistleblower revelations also demonstrate yet again that Donald Trump is more concerned about his own re-election than protecting America against threats.  They show the lengths to which he will go to protect and empower white supremacists and far-right extremists who support his presidency, just as he has cultivated support from dangerous conspiracy theorists.  Doing so only furthers division and conflict and runs counter to our principles as a nation.  He needs to stop this behavior, which harms America.”

