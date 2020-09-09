National Guard troops complete Kenosha support mission

National Guard vehicles stage in Kenosha, Wis., as troops prepare to support civil authorities Aug. 25. Approximately 2,000 National Guard troops, including nearly 700 troops from Michigan, Alabama, and Arizona assisted civil authorities in Kenosha in a supporting role in efforts to preserve public safety and the ability of individuals to peacefully demonstrate from Aug. 24 to Sept. 7. Submitted photo

KENOSHA, Wis. — The Wisconsin National Guard concluded its mission to support civil authorities in Kenosha late September 7 after two weeks of helping preserve public safety in the city.

Wisconsin National Guard troops initially mobilized to State Active Duty Kenosha Monday, August 24 after civil unrest broke out and local authorities requested Wisconsin National Guard assistance.

Approximately 125 troops arrived in the city August 24 to serve in a supporting role to local civil authorities and to help preserve public safety and the rights of individuals to demonstrate peacefully.

The number of troops doubled August 25 to 250 and then to 500 August 26 in conjunction with local requests received from Kenosha.

On August 26, Gov. Tony Evers made an Emergency Management Assistance Compact – or EMAC – request to other states to bring additional National Guard military police companies from outside Wisconsin to Kenosha to assist. Michigan, Arizona, and Alabama responded and sent more than 700 troops collectively to support the state, and by Friday, August 28, approximately 2,000 National Guard troops, including more than 1,200 Wisconsin National Guard troops were on the ground in Kenosha assisting in public safety efforts.

“I’m so proud of each and every Citizen Soldier and Airmen who answered the call when Kenosha and our state was in need,” said Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp, Wisconsin’s Adjutant General. “Once again, our troops rose to the occasion when the state called on them to help preserve public safety in our communities. Our state has asked a lot of the Wisconsin National Guard in 2020, but time and again, our selfless Soldiers and Airmen have stood ‘Always Ready and Always There’ to support our fellow citizens.”

Troops from out-of-state began returning to their respective states Sept. 2, and as the public safety situation improved, the number of troops supporting the city decreased. Hundreds of Wisconsin National Guard troops remained on duty in support of civil authorities in Kenosha through September 7 in accordance with requests from local officials.

Throughout the operation, National Guard troops served in a State Active Duty status in a supporting role. The National Guard was not the lead agency in this response, and while the troops remained under the command and control of the National Guard’s chain of command, they served in direct support of local officials and did not operate autonomously. Likewise, troops from other states served under the operational control of Wisconsin’s Adjutant General, but remained under the administrative control of their respective states.

The Wisconsin National Guard remains ready and committed to assisting in Kenosha or any other community if future needs arise and local authorities request the Guard’s assistance.