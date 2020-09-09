Tarps Plus to Celebrate 20 Years in Business

Getting the job done with tarps. The first name in tarps USA leader in Roof Tarps

An industry leader who empowers customers with the largest selection, lowest price, and fastest shipping on tarps, has reached a new milestone.

To this point, we've just been a really good tarp company, one of the best, but we have some very big plans next year that will change the tarps industry. I feel like we are a 20-year start-up.” — Michael Stein

GEORGETOWN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the Small Business Association (SBA), 50 percent of small businesses fail after five years in business, and 70 percent of small businesses fail in their 10th year in business. But, thanks to hard work, dedication, and a commitment to customer service, Tarps Plus is celebrating 20 years in business.“We consider it an honor and privilege to have served our customers for 20 years,” Michael Stein SEO of Tarps Plus said.Tarps Plus is a leading tarp supplier in North America offering high-quality poly tarps canvas tarps , truck tarps, and various other types of covers for all kinds of use.Tarps Plus started selling tarps in 1999 and launched its website in 2000 when the internet was still young. Back then, Stein revealed, Tarps Plus only offered four different types of tarps. Now the company boasts any kind of tarp customers can imagine, including tarps, poly tarps, canvas tarps, vinyl tarps, PVC tarps, baseball tarp covers, hay covers, truck tarps, and ice rink liners.Stein went on to explain that tarps are magical products that work for anything and everything. They cover food, fences, machines, trucks, boats, cars, grills, outdoor furniture, woodpiles, and can serve as easy tents for shelters, camping, and more.“Tarps have a wide variety of uses, which is why we offer an assortment of tarps,” Stein stressed, before adding. “We look forward to serving our customers for years to come. The best is yet to come.”As for how customers rate Tarps Plus, one customer identified as Miranda Gallen highly recommends the company.“I had a very good experience,” she said. “The tarps were delivered fast and were a very thick material. I have been using them for shade at the Farmer’s Market. These definitely last longer than the ones we got at Home Depot.”She isn’t the only one raving about Tarps Plus. A second customer identified as Joe Toro described Tarps Plus as the best.“We needed tarps for kennels and needed them fast for the rains,” Toro recalled. “They had the best price, faster shipping, and were very helpful and informative.”Stein says he has some special plans for the company in 2021 that will show tarps and their uses in a way that people have never seen before. “Up to this point we have just been a really good tarps company, one of the best, but we have some very big plans in the next few years that will change the industry. I feel like we are a 20-year start-up.”For more information, please visit www.tarpsplus.com/aboutus and blog.tarpsplus.com###About Tarps PlusCovering the world for work and play, Tarps Plus is a leading tarp supplier in North America offering high-quality poly tarps, canvas tarps, truck tarps, and various other types of covers for all kinds of use.Contact Details:Michael Stein5651 FM 971Georgetown, TX 78626United StatesPhone: 512-686-2302Source: Tarps Plus

Tarps Plus Covering the World for Work and Play