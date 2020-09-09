Governor Carney Announces $25M Delaware Nonprofit Support Fund

State of Delaware partners with New Castle County to support service-related nonprofits statewide

WILMINGTON, Del. – Governor John Carney and New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer joined leaders of Delaware nonprofit and philanthropy organizations on Wednesday to announce the $25 million Delaware Nonprofit Support Fund, which will support organizations that have provided critical services to Delawareans and Delaware families throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizations that provide a range of important services are eligible for assistance under the Delaware Nonprofit Support Fund.

Eligible services include:

Homelessness and shelter assistance

Food assistance

Substance abuse counseling and services

Assistance for Delawareans who have lost employment

Domestic abuse services

Services for youth in crisis

“Nonprofit organizations across our state, their employees and their volunteers have stepped up for their neighbors and provided critical services throughout this COVID-19 pandemic,” said Governor Carney. “In many cases, they saw increased caseloads and need extra support to assist Delaware families. The bottom line is this: Delaware could not get through this crisis without these committed service organizations. We owe them our support and our gratitude.”

The Delaware Nonprofit Support Fund is jointly funded by the State of Delaware and New Castle County, using federal allocations by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Nonprofits may receive reimbursement for basic operational expenses – such as assistance with cleaning supplies and funding for personal protective equipment – as well as reimbursement for increased caseloads. Grant levels will be awarded based on the nonprofit’s 2019 operating expense budget. The program excludes organizations that qualify for assistance under the $100 million DE Relief Grants program, administered by the Delaware Division of Small Business.

“COVID-19 has impacted thousands of people across all sectors in New Castle County, and our friends and neighbors who rely on assistance from nonprofits are among those hardest hit,” said New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer. “These grants will help those hardest hit by COVID-19 and enable us to continue to serve our friends and neighbors in need.”

Click here to rewatch the announcement.

Learn more about efforts to support Delaware workers and businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Delaware nonprofits made dramatic changes to their operations without hesitation to ensure their clients had access to their services,” said Sheila Bravo, President and CEO of the Delaware Alliance for Nonprofit Advancement (DANA). “More than ever, Delawareans are relying on nonprofits to support them in these difficult times. This program to reimburse the expenses nonprofits incurred due to the pandemic will help these agencies continue making a positive impact. We appreciate the partnership with Governor Carney and County Executive Meyer in making these grant funds available.”

“We realize the value of all Delaware nonprofits,” said Michelle Taylor, President and CEO of United Way of Delaware. “Some are large and some are as small as one or two people. United Way of Delaware will work to ensure that every nonprofit—regardless of size—has equitable access to the available funds.”

“Our full goal is to get money to every nonprofit that qualifies,” said Stuart Comstock-Gay, President and CEO of the Delaware Community Foundation. “Nonprofit organizations have been playing a critical role in keeping Delaware going. Great work is being done, and this fund should help provide much needed help.”

“The philanthropic community believes in supporting a vibrant and sustainable nonprofit community,” said Vernita Dorsey, President of Philanthropy Delaware. “This critical funding from the State and County provides an essential resource to help nonprofit organizations respond to the COVID-19 crisis, and Philanthropy Delaware is proud to be a partner in this collaborative initiative.”

