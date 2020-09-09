Commission Accepting Applications for 6th Judicial District Circuit Court Vacancy

The Trial Court Vacancy Commission is accepting applications for a Circuit Court Judge in the Sixth Judicial District, which covers Knox County. This vacancy was created by the appointment of the Honorable Kristi Davis to the Court of Appeals, Eastern Section.

Qualified applicants must be licensed attorneys who are at least 30 years of age, have been residents of the state for five years, and are residents of the 6th Judicial District. Interested applicants must complete the Trial Court Vacancy Commission Application, which is available at www.tncourts.gov, and submit it to the Administrative Office of the Courts by noon CDT on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. Applicants must submit by the deadline: (1) the original signed (unbound) application; and (2) a digital copy of the application, in order to have his/her name placed on the list of candidates for consideration for the judicial vacancy for which he/she is applying. Complete application instructions can be found at: http://www.tncourts.gov/administration/judicial-resources.

The Trial Court Vacancy Commission will hold this hearing virtually via video conference using Zoom on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 9 a.m. EDT. The hearing will be livestreamed for public viewing to: www.youtube.com/user/TNCourts. Interested individuals may also watch the livestream at the Knoxville Supreme Court Building located at 505 Main Street, Suite 200, Knoxville.

Those who want to attend the hearing remotely via video conferencing to verbally address the Commission to express their objection or support concerning an applicant must contact Ceesha Lofton at the Administrative Office of the Courts either by email at ceesha.lofton@tncourts.gov or by calling 615-741-2687 by 4 p.m. CDT on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 so that the necessary electronic accommodations can be made for participation in the video conference.

For more information, visit https://www.tncourts.gov/administration/judicial-resources