Johnson Promoted to Amarillo District Engineer

AMARILLO — TxDOT has promoted Blair Johnson, P.E., to Amarillo district engineer, effective Sept. 1, 2020. In his role as district engineer, Johnson will oversee the planning, designing, construction, operation and maintenance of 9,394 miles of roads and 840 bridges spread across 17,848 square miles in the Texas panhandle.

Johnson began his career with TxDOT in December 2002 after earning his B.S. in civil engineering from Texas Tech University. Throughout his TxDOT career, Johnson has served as design team leader, advanced planning engineer, area engineer and, most recently, as director of operations for the Amarillo District.

“Blair is part of this community and is respected and recognized throughout the Amarillo District and state of Texas as a go-to person for getting the job done,” says Quincy Allen, statewide director of district operations. “He has a strong understanding of the project development process including funding, right of way, utilities, preliminary project development, public involvement, environmental documentation, and plan development – all of which will serve him well in his new role.”

In addition to being a key leader in the development of State Loop (SL) 335 and enhancements to the I-27 and I-40 corridors, Johnson has developed the District’s pavement management plan process – effectively identifying and prioritizing pavement projects. Pavement conditions have also been improved. The District’s winter storm response and emergency operations response have also been fine-tuned, increasing equipment and material storage capabilities and coordinating response efforts.

“I am grateful for this opportunity to lead this District, particularly the dedicated staff of TxDOT, and look forward to continuing my work with the cities and counties to deliver a safe, efficient, and well-maintained transportation system,” Johnson says.

Johnson and his wife Melanie have their hands full with four young children. In addition to coaching and assisting with their children’s activities, Johnson also focuses on church activities and serves on the board of directors for the Amarillo Tri-State Fair Exposition.

Johnson was named district engineer following the retirement last month of Brian Crawford, who served with TxDOT for more than 36 years.