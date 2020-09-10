Quality Day Foundation
EINPresswire.com/ -- We are Quality Day Foundation, a nonprofit that serves domestic violence victims regardless of gender, race, or any other discriminatory factors. Our foundation is available 24 hours, 7 days a week to help domestic violence survivors. We make sure that our team is available when an abuse victim needs assistance and provide transitional housing, counseling, job placement and many more services to help survivors overcome hardship.
As many of you know, the month of October is recognized as the Domestic Violence and Breast Cancer Awareness month, and this year Quality Day Foundation will be serving individuals that are battling every day to overcome these heartbreaking circumstances. In the month of October, we will be having our first annual fundraiser which will help Quality Day provide not only for survivors of abuse but also for women battling everyday with breast cancer.
Quality Day Foundation will spend the month of October:
Helping low income cancer patients pay for medical expenses.
Providing food and hygiene products to domestic violence victims and breast cancer patients that are facing financial hardship during this crisis.
Pampering these women with exclusive spa days to help them feel valued, loved and remind them their emotional health matters too!
We invite you to make a contribution today and help us reach our goal of $5,000.00 by October 1st, 2020. We need your help to make a difference in the lives of these women that deserve the support from their community to thrive and overcome these cruel situations.
You may submit a donation via Paypal : paypal.me/QualityDayFoundation. With your generous contribution we will send you a handmade with love bracelet as a thank you gift for your generosity. Your donation heals.
Thank you in advance, have a quality day!
Kim
Website: http://qualitydayfoundation.com/
Website: http://qualitydayfoundation.com/
Quality Day Foundation
Your Donation Heals