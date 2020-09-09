Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
State resumes community COVID-19 testing events throughout Missouri

For Immediate Release: September 9, 2020

Media Contact: Lisa Cox issouri Department of Health and Senior Services Lisa.Cox@health.mo.gov

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – More than 50 counties throughout Missouri participated in community testing events from April through July. The next round of events will take place from Sept. 14-23 in 8 counties. Following this round, additional events are expected to be scheduled throughout the coming weeks. Missourians can register now for these events at health.mo.gov/communitytest and also continue to check back for future opportunities to be tested at an event nearby.

Missouri residency is the only requirement; individuals do not have to live in the county in which they are tested, and they do not have to be experiencing symptoms. Any Missouri residents who wish to be tested with a self-administered nasal swab to determine if they have an active COVID-19 infection can do so at the specified sites in each region at no cost to the individual. 

“We continue to encourage anyone who feels they should be tested to get tested,” said Dr. Randall Williams, director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. “We have found these testing events have been greatly appreciated in the communities, and we are thankful that through the Governor’s initiative we have developed the testing capacity to organize these user-friendly events throughout Missouri.”

Hosting upcoming community testing events are Boone County, Nodaway County, Ralls County, St. Charles County, Madison County, Perry County, Jefferson County and St. Francois County. The community-based testing will be operated by the Department of Health and Senior Services and Missouri National Guard in coordination with the hosting local public health agencies.

CARES Act funding will be used for community testing. Some counties have also elected to provide these events using CARES Act funding received by their county.

To register for community testing events in Missouri, visit health.mo.gov/communitytest. Those without access to online registration can call the Missouri COVID-19 hotline for registration assistance at 877-435-8411. Translation services are available. 

More information regarding COVID-19 can be found at health.mo.gov/coronavirus.

 

State resumes community COVID-19 testing events throughout Missouri

