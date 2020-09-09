DC Health Adds New At-home and Walk-in STD Testing Options through GetCheckedDC.org

(WASHINGTON, DC) – Mayor Muriel Bowser and the DC Department of Health (DC Health) announced new at-home and walk-up testing options for DC residents for STDs (sexually transmitted diseases), HIV, and hepatitis available through GetCheckedDC.org.

“Despite the challenges of COVID-19, it is critical that residents continue to seek the other health care services that they need,” said Mayor Bowser. “These new testing options are one more way residents can monitor their health and help the District prevent the spread of HIV and other STDs.”

Residents can now order free test kits for STDs, chlamydia, and gonorrhea, for at-home testing. DC residents will receive a kit with full instructions and all materials for multiple test collection and a postage paid mailing envelope to send samples to a laboratory. Results will be ready in about seven days through the lab’s confidential portal. For walk-in testing, residents can sign up for testing options for STDs, HIV, and hepatitis and visit a LabCorp testing office in one of the seven District locations, or 15 locations in Northern Virginia and suburban Maryland, to get tests done. Individuals can also make appointments for a convenient time. Residents will be able to access their results through the confidential LabCorp portal.

DC Health will follow up with anyone with positive test results from both at-home and walk-in testing with options for treatment.

“DC Health supports residents taking charge of their health and offering easy and simple ways to know your health status,” said Michael Kharfen, Senior Deputy Director, HIV/AIDS, Hepatitis, STD & TB Administration at DC Health. “No matter the test result, DC Health and community partners are available to help. DC has many community partners for testing, treatment, and support services easily found at www.LinkUdmv.org.”

The HIV, STD, Hepatitis, and TB Surveillance Report released last month reported there were 282 new cases of HIV, 9,337 cases of chlamydia, 4,374 cases of gonorrhea, and 297 cases of primary and secondary syphilis reported in 2019. Additionally, there were 1,099 people with newly reported hepatitis C in 2019.

In June, DC Health launched GetCheckedDC.org, a new opportunity to provide DC residents with a free, at-home OraQuick rapid HIV test kit which allows a person to self-swab their mouth to get a result in 20 minutes. Last week, DC Health surpassed 500 orders.

DC Health offers more information on sexual health at sexualbeing.org for all ages and Sexisdc.org for young people and parents. Sexual health care is one key aspect of comprehensive primary care. Get connected to a provider right for you for ongoing, whole-person care.