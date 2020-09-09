$4.8 Million Utility Assistance Program Launches

Critical relief funds available for struggling Coloradans in the wake of COVID-19

DENVER, CO – Today, state lawmakers and Energy Outreach Colorado announced that $4.8 million in utility assistance for consumers is now available. HB20-1412, sponsored by Senators Tammy Story and Rachel Zenzinger and Representatives Chris Kennedy and Lisa Cutter, directed the federal CARES Act funding to Energy Outreach Colorado’s Bill Payment Assistance Program to provide critical relief to those who are facing economic hardship due to COVID-19.

“In the wake of COVID-19, Coloradans are facing unemployment at unprecedented rates. This in turn, is creating ripple effects across the economy and putting many people’s basic needs at risk,” said Sen. Zenzinger, D- Arvada. “And with winter barreling towards us, it is more important than ever that we protect home energy reliability. I encourage anyone that is struggling to afford their utilities to apply today!”

“As temperatures swing from near 100 degrees to below freezing, many Coloradans are looking for a little help to pay their utility bills and make ends meet during this pandemic,” said Rep. Lisa Cutter, D-Jefferson County. “Energy Outreach Colorado will use the funding we allocated to help thousands of hardworking Coloradans avoid having to choose between putting food on their table or falling behind on their bills, and I urge anyone who may need help to reach out for assistance.”

“Falling behind on utility bills isn’t just stressful, it’s debilitating. And unfortunately, it’s all too common for hardworking families right now,” said Sen. Story, D-Evergreen. “People need to know that their heating isn’t just going to disappear one day because they haven’t been able to make payments. That’s why we have dedicated millions to utility assistance programs– so families aren’t forced to choose between rent and their electricity.”

“The need for utility assistance has never been higher, and winter is just around the corner,” said Rep. Chris Kennedy, D-Lakewood. “The legislation we passed set aside $4.8 million for direct utility relief for consumers. If you need help paying your utility bills, Energy Outreach can provide some assistance, especially if you haven’t been able to access other forms of relief, such as unemployment benefits or direct stimulus payments from the IRS.”

In May, the General Assembly passed HB20-1412, which put $4.8 million of federal CARES Act funding towards bolstering energy assistance initiatives. Energy Outreach Colorado, a local nonprofit that leads a network of industry, state, and local partners to assist Coloradans in affording their energy needs, is working in conjunction with state officials to allocate the funds to those in need.

“People are struggling to get safely through this pandemic, and EOC is committed to providing as much support and assistance as we can to relieve some of their worries,” said Jennifer Gremmert, Executive Director of EOC.

To be eligible, residents must meet certain income qualifications and be currently facing a utility shortage or impending shutoff. People can apply at https://www.energyoutreach.org/programs or call 1-866-432-8435 for help. Applicants will then work directly with a caseworker at a corresponding partner agency, who will guide them through the process, determine eligibility, and authorize bill payments.