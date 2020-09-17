Princess Dental Staffing Announces Fall 2020 Dental Scholarship Winner
Phillip Luschin is Princess Dental Staffing's Fall 2020 Dental Scholarship Winner.
This scholarship program helps students passionate about a career in a dental field, including dentistry, dental hygiene, and dental assisting.
Assisting our future dental providers with their education strengthens the industry and improves the level of care they can provide.”UNITED STATES, September 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Phoenix, Arizona September 17, 2020 — Princess Dental Staffing announces the winner of its dental scholarship for the Fall 2020 semester. The scholarship program is for students passionate about a career in a dental field, including dentistry, dental hygiene, and dental assisting.
— Chris Lewandowski, DDS
Philipp Luschin is this year's award recipient.
Luschin is attending the University of Utah and plans to major in dentistry. Luschin shared, “Dentistry has allowed me to include this passion of mine to give people something beautiful that can build their confidence.”
Luschin is a 4th-year dental student at the University of Utah. During school, he has excelled in his clinical experience, as he seeks to continuously increase his skills. He is interested in learning more complex procedures and will complete a general practice residency after dental school.
Luschin will receive a $500 scholarship to assist with the cost of books, tuition, or other education-related expenses.
The Princess Dental Staffing Dental Scholarship is currently open to undergraduates and high school seniors for the Spring semester 2021. A $500 scholarship will be awarded.
“Princess Dental Staffing is committed to investing in the future of dentistry. We believe that assisting our future dental providers with their education strengthens the industry and improves the level of care they can provide,” said founder Chris Lewandowski, DDS. “We hope this scholarship encourages students in continuing their education and inspires them to keep working toward a career in the dental field.”
The Princess Dental Staffing Professional Scholarship is for students pursuing careers in dentistry including dentists, dental assistants, dental hygienists. These scholarships support dental students who demonstrate a firm commitment to becoming dental educators in their community.
To apply, students must complete the online application found on the Princess Dental Staffing website:
https://www.princessdentalstaffing.com/dental-scholarship
About Princess Dental Staffing
Princess Dental Staffing provides an online platform for dentists and dental professionals to create, discover, and fulfill dental jobs. Job seekers may search for dental hygienist jobs, dental assistant jobs, and dental receptionist jobs. Dental offices may post both permanent and temporary job openings for dentists, hygienists, assistants, and front office staff. The online platform matches job seekers to the openings for which they qualify and makes hiring for your dental office easy.
Chris Lewandowski
Princess Dental Staffing
+1 480-219-6244
email us here