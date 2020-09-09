72+/- Acre Essex County VA Estate at Historic “Essex Mill Pond” set for Auction by Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
Fredericksburg, VA – Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces the auction of a historic 72.7+/- Acre Essex County VA estate featuring a 47+/- acre lake and a cottage -- on September 18 at 11 am according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
Fredericksburg, VA – Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces the auction of a historic 72.7+/- Acre Essex County VA estate featuring a 47+/- acre lake and a cottage -- on September 18 at 11 am according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
“This natural wonderland is a fisherman/hunter's paradise and has plenty of large mouth bass, pike, crappie, brim, deer and turkey,” said Nicholls. “This property offers new owners a great opportunity to own or invest in property that will meet their current or future needs.”
“Conveniently located only 1/2 mile off of Rt. 17, 3.5 miles from Rt. 360, the property is a short drive to the Rappahannock River and 1 hour from Richmond and Fredericksburg,” noted Nicholls. “Make plans now to purchase this great historical property.”
“Essex Mill Pond” is a 72.47+/- acre estate with a 47+/- acre spring and creek fed lake that has a middle depth of 9’-10’ and a 1 bedroom 2 bathroom cottage,” said Mr. Kelly Strauss, Nicholls Auction Marketing Group auction coordinator. Some of the cottage’s highlights include a living and dining room, kitchen with conveying appliances and an attic.”
Other note-worthy features include:
- Hardwood flooring
- Gas fireplace
- Screened front and back porch
- Detached storage building
The Mill at Essex Mill Pond was constructed in 1808 and used by farmers from
Essex and surrounding counties until it ceased operations in 1976 with peak production during the Civil War years. A recent Facebook post revealed that the mill, originally known as Covington Mill, was constructed in 1690 and was later rebuilt in 1808 where it stands today noted Strauss.
The real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call Kelly Strauss at 540/226-1279 or visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 50 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
