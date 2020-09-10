Keeping up with corporate training key to keeping work-from-home teams running smoothly

Roderick Mason

A Better You

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chicago-based corporate and personal growth trainer, Roderick Mason, a Chicago-based corporate training consultant, is uniquely qualified to provide advice to corporate client and employees. Mason’s training courses, which run from only an hour long to week-long events, balance training that offers a real return on investment for corporate clients, businesses and the C-suite while still being of personal interest and benefit to employees. “One thing that employers can provide to help employees to reset their negative emotions or their less than healthy coping mechanism, is to keep up with some of the traditions of the office workplace such as the monthly lunch and learn,” explains Mason. “Many of my clients have seen real value in bringing the whole team together over Zoom and engaging my services to deliver a lunchtime wellness seminar. There is profound value is having everyone stop working, focus on the same thing, and applying those newly learned skills to their workday.”

Mason is extensively trained and qualified to deliver the dozens of courses he offers. Through his workshops, keynote addresses, in-person and online sessions, Mason offers diversity and inclusion training, health coaching, empowerment speaking and DiSC assessment workshops, which provide a non-judgmental tool used to discuss people's behavioral differences. Mason’s training in executive coaching and leadership consulting is also available for business executives and C-suite teams.

“I’ve had many clients contact me to discuss their team’s performance,” explains Mason. “Prior to the pandemic, everyone got along well, there were few interpersonal challenges, the team was productive and were cranking out high-level work product. Now that the employees are working from home, employers are sometimes seeing a lack of communication and cohesion. Much of that can be chalked up to the stress of working in a more challenging environment and having non-direct communication taking over a primary means of contact. It’s easy to read someone’s body language when they are right in front of you in the office, it’s a lot more difficult to guess the tone and sentiment someone is conveying via email or text message and that’s where some of the friction comes up. The virtual workshops I offer go a long way to helping to sort out those challenges and to bring the team back to the productivity and harmony they once had.”

With more than 25 years of sales and management experience including team building, business transformation, project management and crisis management, Mason has helped numerous teams whether difficult times through his holistic approach to corporate leadership and team training and has guided leaders to navigate through the tough times and help their teams to reach new heights.

For more information, a list of the workshops Mason offers, or for tips, visit www.holisticcoachingsolutions.com or connect with Roderick Mason on social media at Facebook.com/roderick.mason.5, Twitter.com/roderickmmason or Instagram.com/holisticcoachingsolutions/

Holistic Coaching Solutions